“Empty Cup” by Shakira and Manuel Turizzo: lyrics and video clip

song of “Empty Cup” is one of the latest releases from the Colombian singer shakiraKnown for some of her biggest hits, such as “Pero Fiel”. It is a reggaeton song in which she collaborated with Manuel Turizo, a media man, and in it she talks about a couple’s failed attempts to get the passion back in their relationship.


This theme premieres at dawn from Thursday, June 29 to Friday, June 30, 2023. soon hit Since it became one of the most listened songs on YouTube within a few hours. Furthermore, almost two months after its premiere, the video clip has been viewed over 70,000,000 times,

On the other hand, the aspect that Barranquilla fans have found most impressive about “Copa Vesia” is related to its lyrics, and that is that for many people some of the phrases in the song “tricks”. To the former partner of the creator of “TQG”. In fact, when Manuel Turizzo performed this song in the King’s League in the presence of Gerard Pique, the network was flooded with comments as the footballer walked away and then came back at the end of the song.

But perhaps the most surprising thing about “Copa Vecia” is in the video clip. Shakira turns into a pink-haired mermaidJoe appears surrounded by plastic at the beginning of the piece and is later rescued by Manuel Turizzo. According to Shakira in a chat for followers, it all represents, “This moment in my life because many people know I’m on my way back. Me myself and the mermaid, in the video, have already done many things for love.” were about to be discarded and end up in a garbage dump infested with rats. She eventually returns to her habitat,” explains the artist, who added: “Any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental.”

“Empty Cup” Lyrics

you see it? so

i can’t keep up at this rate

i don’t know what else to do

to get more from you

Why don’t you want when I want?

you are colder than january

I ask for heat and you give me ice, oh, oh

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

and want to drink from an empty cup

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

And want to drink from an empty cup, ah, ah, ah

you are always busy with a lot of business

It would do you good, my dear, a little leisure

relax here on the couch and give me your attention

Oh oh oh oh

You don’t have to be a poet to sweeten my ear

leave the phone, use your hand with me

I know you’re hot, but I’m way hotter

Oh

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

and want to drink from an empty cup, ah

as if i didn’t feel anything

you look at me so differently now

and i’m swimming against the stream

he’s looking for me on the street

what fills the emptiness you feel

i am not a mechanic

but i try to fix it and it doesn’t work

resuscitate a heart that does not respond

i don’t want to try it with someone else

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

and want to drink from an empty cup

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

And want to drink from an empty cup, ah, ah, ah

your kisses are salt water

i drink and nothing calms me down

i wait for you and you let me down

and it doesn’t work like this

but when i want you don’t

you are colder than january

I give you heat, but you always make ice, oh-oh

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

and want to drink from an empty cup

i’ve been longing for you

Dont know why

i’m left wanting more

And want to drink from an empty cup, ah, ah, ah

Oh oh oh

