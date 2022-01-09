empty greenhouses in the Brescia area, the production of cyclamen and primroses at risk

In spring we will see the first concrete effects of the beloved bellette. The new, umpteenth, alarm for the sting that we will have to face in the coming months comes from the Brescia horticulturalists, who admit that the production of cyclamen and primroses is at great risk.

“The surge in energy costs has a heavy impact on greenhouse production – confirms Fausto Dester, floriculturist from Brescia and president of the Florovivaisti Association of Brescia – in particular at this time those of cyclamen and primroses are at risk, as well as green indoor plants which have become very expensive to heat. Only then will we see what effects the increases in the bill will have on early spring production“.

“The increases in energy prices worry us a lot because they add to the increases that are generally affecting the raw materials needed to produce – says Nada Forbici, flower grower of Desenzano del Garda and president of Assofloro – a situation that weighs on the planning of next season and which adds uncertainty to the period already unpredictable due to the pandemic. In addition to the increases in energy costs, today we suffer delays and uncertainty in the delivery of pots and peat, raw materials necessary for the next work activities.“.

The cost of energy – explains Coldiretti – is reflected in the entire agri-food chain and in addition to agricultural activities it also concerns processing, distribution and transport. For the cultivation operations, the farmers – continues Coldiretti – have been forced to face price increases of up to 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for the activities that include grubbing up, rolling, sowing and fertilization. Furthermore – continues Coldiretti – the surge in the cost of gas, used in the fertilizer production process, has caused the prices of fertilizers to skyrocket, with urea going from 350 euros to 850 euros per ton (+ 143% ), diammonium phosphate Dap doubled (+ 100%) from 350 to 700 euros per ton, while extraction products such as mineral superphosphate recorded + 65%. Fertilizers based on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, which also undergo a strong surge (+ 60%), are not exempt from the increases.