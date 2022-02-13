Empty supermarkets for expensive gasoline: what happens

A “frightening cyclone” hit the logistics sector. With a snowball effect that could have a direct impact on consumers. And on our spending. To sound the alarm is the abbreviation Unatraswhich brings together the national road transport associations, brought to its knees by the expensive fuels. The union wrote a letter to the government. The executive is asked to give concrete answers by February 17, when there will be a new summit in which we must avoid a concrete danger for all of us: that of not finding more products in the supermarkets.

The alarm from road hauliers: strikes and stop of services

Trucking and logistics companies complain about a discontent general widespread in all Italian territories. Anger could lead to “uncontrolled protests”, Warn the sector associations. This is because it may become more convenient to extinguish the dead instead of continuing to travel.

The “situation is alarming”, and several joint demonstrations are already planned in different regions and which, without a decisive intervention by the Government, could eventually lead to a stop of services. Which risks paralyzing the country.

Because a stop on road transport risks paralyzing the country

Beyond the80% of the goods in Italy he travels by road. Despite the pandemic, the vehicles continued to travel ensuring the availability of primary goods and not inside the shops. But fuel prices have continued to rise for a year and a half, and the situation has gotten out of control in recent months.

The soaring cost of raw materials has resulted in high bills of gas and electricity for Italian families and in record prices at petrol stations, even beyond 25% compared to last year. For diesel, but also for the AdBlue additive of the latest generation vehicles and for LNG, liquefied natural gas, companies are spending more than 535 million euros more.

Empty supermarkets without road transport: the measures requested from the Government

Costs that road haulage cannot charge directly to customers, and which are discharged on the profit margins of the individual companies, which thus risk having financial statements in the red, and closing. With the risk of leaving supermarkets and shops with no more goods. For this reason Unatras asks the Government for urgent interventions through the following measures.

Economic measures to support the category of road hauliers, with tax credits for the costs incurred for fuels.

to support the category of road hauliers, with tax credits for the costs incurred for fuels. A mechanism of automatic adjustment for the increase in diesel fuel.

for the increase in diesel fuel. Updated republication of operating costs by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility.

by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility. Opening a table permanent to regulate the sector and analyze the European rules on market access and bureaucratic simplification, as well as the revision of training requirements, to allow access to work for more drivers.

Without these interventions, in short, Italians could find themselves unable to find even basic necessities. A further danger for the future of ours shopping cartwhich adds up to the record rise in grocery prices we told you about here.

Excise duties have also been discussed about the increase in the cost of fuel: here we have explained to you where they come from and how much they are worth for petrol, diesel, LPG and methane. Here, however, all the increases to the distributor in February.