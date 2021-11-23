EMUI 12 and other news in rollout with these updates

Day of updates that of today, with many devices receiving important news or the latest security patches. At Huawei, the rollout of the first beta of the EMUI 12 global for Huawei P40, P40 Pro And Mate 30, while Samsung update Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A12, Galaxy Tab S7 And S7 +, Galaxy Tab A 10.5, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G And Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (in beta), Galaxy Watch4 And Galaxy Watch4 Classic. We also find updates for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, OPPO Find X3 Pro And Google Pixelbook.

Index: New updates Huawei P40, P40 Pro and Mate 30

New updates Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s 5G, A31, A12

New updates Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 5G

New updates Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 +, Tab A 10.5 and Tab Active 3

New updates Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

New update Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max

OPPO Find X3 Pro update news

Google Pixelbook update news

How to update Huawei P40, P40 Pro, Mate 30, Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s 5G, A31, A12, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, S7 +, Tab 10.5, Tab Active 3, Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, OPPO Find X3 Pro and Google Pixelbook

Let’s start with Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro And Huawei Mate 30, which are starting to receive the first global beta of the EMUI 12. To be precise, version 12.0.0.211 is being distributed with a download required of more than 5.5 GB.

The new version of the EMUI was announced last August with lots of news and should arrive on all these Android devices over the next few weeks. For now this is a beta version, available only for those who have joined the testing program.

Updates also at Samsung with mid-range smartphones Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A31 And Galaxy A12. For all the November 2021 security patch, but there seems to be no further news. For other features or changes we will have to wait for the arrival of Android 12 and the One UI 4, which has already debuted on the Galaxy S21 series.

Firmware is in rollout A525FXXU4AUJ2 (A52), A528BXXS1AUK7 (A52s 5G), A315FXXS1CUK2 (A31) and A125FXXU1BUK1 (A12), which include only security enhancements.

Slightly different speech for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G And Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, which are receiving the December 2021 security patch together with the new one beta of the One UI 4.0, based on Android 12.

In this case it is the firmware ZUKG, which also brings with it numerous bugfixes and improvements. Probable a short release of the stable version of Android 12 also for leaflets.

News also for several tablets of the South Korean manufacturer: updates are being distributed for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 And S7 +, Galaxy Tab A 10.5 And Galaxy Tab Active 3.

The two high-end tablets receive firmware T875XXS2BUK2 And T975XXU2BUK6 in Europe starting with LTE versions, while Galaxy Tab A 10.5 and Galaxy Tab Active 3 welcome versions respectively T595XXS4CUK1 And T575XXS3BUK1. All of these have in common the security patches of November 2021, with the numerous refinements unveiled earlier this month.

The updates for the South Korean manufacturer do not end here, however, because there are also news for two wearables: we are talking about smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch4 And Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The rollout version is the R8 * 0XXU1DUK1 and brings improvements in the stability and reliability of the Wear OS operating system. The changelog closes here, so no other news should be included.

We leave the Samsung world with Redmi Note 9 Pro And Note 9 Pro Max, which in these hours are receiving interesting news: the first welcomes the long-awaited MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition (12.5.2.0.RJWINXM) starting from India, while the second receives the MIUI 12.5 with the version 12.5.3.0.RJXINXM.

The distribution is taking place gradually as always, so that any problems can only arise for small groups of users.

We close with smartphones with the update for OPPO Find X3 Pro, which in these hours is receiving the ColorOS 12 in stable version starting from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia (exactly as foreseen in the road map). The same Chinese company announced the rollout with an official statement.

The firmware that is arriving on the first Find X3 Pro is the CPH2173_11.C.33 and is based on Android 12.

Incredible but true it also updates Google Pixelbook, the device launched four years ago with an operating system Chrome OS. Although it is a Big G device, it is only now receiving Android 11 with Chrome 97 in the Dev and Canary channel. In the coming weeks, the update should reach the other devices in the stable channel.

To update Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s, A31, A12, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, S7 +, Tab 10.5 and Tab Active 3 you can follow the path “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“. To update Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic you can instead consult the dedicated section within the Galaxy Wearable app.

To update Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 to the EMUI 12 beta you must have joined the program previously, as explained on this page. To check the arrival of the update on board Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, OPPO Find X3 Pro and Google Pixelbook, all you have to do is go to the system settings, in the sections dedicated to updates.

