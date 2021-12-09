EMURGO invests 100 million dollars in the Cardano ecosystem – Varesenoi.it

EMURGO, the commercial branch of the Cardano blockchain, has announced the launch of a new investment vehicle in the Cardano ecosystem to invest in startups and growths, focused on creating social impact solutions based on Cardano.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company EMURGO Ptd. Ltd., this new investment vehicle for Cardano will consist of 2 separate entities, EMURGO Ventures and EMURGO Africa, each with a distinct investment thesis.

The goal of the two companies

EMURGO Africa aims to support more than three hundred regional startups through seed financing, ensuring that Cardano and its blockchain are adopted as the standard for technology platforms in Africa to adopt solutions with a strong social impact.

EMURGO Ventures will focus on other markets to facilitate building solutions and services on Cardano with a fixed capital allocation for initial investments in a variety of Cardano-focused startups and middleware solutions companies, including those building decentralized financial services (DeFi ), non-fungible token projects (NFTs), training tools for blockchain developers, and other decentralized applications.

The integration of smart contracts into the Cardano blockchain is now set to promote broad innovation in decentralized services and EMURGO’s new investment vehicle through these two entities will support this initiative.

Cardano’s strength grows day by day

As a subsidiary entity of EMURGO – one of the founding members of Cardano – EMURGO Africa and EMURGO Ventures will leverage EMURGO’s deep expertise in implementing blockchain solutions and global network of industrial partners to provide strategic capital to portfolio companies, helping to strengthen the Cardano ecosystem.

Through its previous partnership with SOSV, EMURGO has made more than ten direct investments in blockchain startups, including API3, a blockchain data service provider that has raised investments from major funds in the blockchain sector .

For its initial launch, two major collaborations have been announced by EMURGO Africa to rapidly expand the Cardano ecosystem in Africa and utilize its partners’ broader trading networks.

The numerous partnerships

Adanian Labs, a venture building studio in Africa, will partner with EMURGO Africa to support impact-oriented startups that expand the Cardano ecosystem across Africa.

Adaverse, a Cardano-focused joint acceleration program in Africa with leading blockchain industry accelerator Everest Ventures, will also partner with EMURGO Africa.

For its initial launch, EMURGO Ventures announced its first initial investment in Milkomeda, a project that connects Level 1 blockchain protocols and Cardano to use the ADA token as an asset.

Ken Kodama, CEO of EMURGO, said that he and the team are more focused than ever on accelerating the development of the Cardano ecosystem, proposing a rich mix of decentralized services, which thanks to the general increase in awareness of the blockchain, is growing globally.

EMURGO is therefore committed to meeting this demand by providing the capital and strategic resources necessary for the companies in its portfolio and to rapidly scale and bring new solutions to Cardano.

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, said EMURGO’s investments will help shape the future of the Cardano ecosystem. This mature network already has a large diversified and creative community, as well as offering smart contracts and collaborations all over the planet, which provide financial and social services, using the reliable and secure technology of Cardano.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies rises around the world

According to the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index 2021, global cryptocurrency adoption has surpassed 880% and is skyrocketing, driven by the use of DeFi platforms in emerging markets. Note that residents in these markets have increasingly used DeFi platforms as their primary gateway for accessing cryptocurrencies due to the lack of access to centralized exchanges and traditional financial services.

Projects and companies interested in investments and partnerships can visit the respective companies’ websites to apply.