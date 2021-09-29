EMURGO: new projects on the Cardano blockchain

EMURGO, a global blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups and governments, today announced the launch of two new Cardano ecosystem investment vehicles, each with a different focus but both focused on building socially impactful solutions.

Emurgo Africa and Emurgo Ventures

During the Cardano Summit recently concluded, the Emurgo company, as well as founding partner of the Cardano protocol, announced the creation of a 100 million dollar investment fund to support DeFi projects, NFT solutions.

It is about products developed on the blockchain such as decentralized applications and for training blockchain developers.

To achieve the set objectives and to better manage these funds, two separate entities have been created: Emurgo Africa and Emurgo Ventures.

The first aims at support more than three hundred regional startupsi through seed financing and incubation, to ensure that the Cardano blockchain is adopted as a technology platform standard in Africa for social impact solutions.

The African continent has a high potential for the development of cryptocurrencies and DeFi projects whereas most of the population is unbanked and that the central financial system is inefficient.

Emurgo Africa announced two major partnerships to rapidly expand the Cardano ecosystem in Africa and take advantage of the large commercial networks of partners.

Adanian Labs, a venture building firm in Africa, e Adaverse, an acceleration program, will collaborate to support startups that will strengthen e they will extend the Cardano ecosystem across the continent.

Emurgo Ventures focuses on developed markets and will be tasked with providing funding to innovative companies that involve Cardano in the development of their products and middleware solution companies, which could include NFT projects and decentralized finance platforms.

Emurgo Africa supports innovative startups

His first investment was made in favor of Milkomeda, a dcSpark sidechain project linking Cardano and other blockchain protocols and which will use wrapped ADA (wADA) as a resource.

Regarding these cardano-centric initiatives, the CEO of Emurgo, Ken Kodama, he has declared:

“We are more focused than ever on accelerating the development of the Cardano ecosystem with a rich mix of decentralized services that appeal to a global community that is increasing in general awareness of the blockchain.”

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), Cardano’s parent company, said:

“Emurgo’s investments will help shape the future of the Cardano ecosystem, a maturing network with a creative and diverse community, with growing smart contract capabilities and partnerships around the world providing social and financial services using technology. sure of Cardano. “

Cardano and growth strategies with Emurgo

These solutions, the initiatives carried out by Emurgo Africa and Emurgo Ventures, they are part of Cardano’s growth strategy introduced with the Alonzo hard fork earlier this month, which aims to leverage new smart contracts with the hope of increasing user adoption and use cases.

ADA is the third largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization with $ 68 billion. At the time of publication, Cardano’s price is $ 2.13 and is up + 0.77% today, as reported by analysis from investing.com.

Many believe that Cardano could represent serious competition for Ethereum, in particular with its market position and the support of large financial players.