[EN IMAGES] Responsible fashion at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is the fashion event of the year. The biggest stars are there, for the occasion, dressed by the greatest designers of the moment. We therefore expect spectacular outfits.

This 2022 edition lived up to expectations, but with a little extra, since several guests, by their outfit, carried a message. The theme of the evening, Gilded Glamor (golden glamour), which accompanies the second part of the exhibition In America: An Anthology on Fashion, has taken various forms. As Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director at Louis Vuitton, said so well, “it has never been so important to show that creations must be designed to last”. And this was the leitmotif of many: many creations were made with fabrics from previous collections, some stars brought back landmark pieces from history, while others wanted to pay tribute to their culture, to their city ​​or to women with their looks.

Overview of the evening.

Opulence





According to Donatella Versace, Cardi B wore “one of the most laborious dresses in the house of Versace”.





Over 1,200 hours were required by Thom Browne’s team to design the singer’s cape Lizzo.





Push the extravagance to decorate your face with crystals, that’s how Naomi Campbell walked the steps of the Met, wearing a Burberry dress.





The Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit from Carey Mulligan was a perfect blend of contemporary and classic.

Off topic, but just as fantastic!





You don’t see double: Alessandro Michelethe creative director at Gucci, and Jared Leto dressed as twins. The effect is successful.





Recalling the golden years of the great Yves Saint Laurent, Hailey Bieber had slipped into a creation of the house with Tiffany & Co.

In tribute to…





hillary clinton asked designer Joseph Altuzarra to embroider the hem of her dress and the lapel of her neckline with the names of 60 women who have marked American history and who inspire her.





It is in collaboration with the designer Christopher John Rogers that Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to wink at Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, the first African-American “designer” in the White House under the Lincoln era.





Alicia Keys paid a shimmering tribute to New York, wearing a Ralph Lauren outfit whose cape is embroidered with crystals featuring the emblematic buildings of his favorite city, all illuminated with Tiffany & Co jewels.





It is draped in a necklace made by Lenise Omeasoo, a Blackfeet and Cree artist, that Quannah Chasinghorse wanted to show that her community was with her during this evening. The accessories were the perfect complement to her Prabal Gurung dress in recycled tulle.

Environmentally friendly





The look of Shawn Mendes was made from surplus fabrics from past Tommy Hilfiger collections.





Emma Stone pushed the eco-responsibility note by wearing the after-party dress from her wedding to Dave McCrary in 2020, a creation by Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton.





This Versace dress, from the spring-summer 1992 collection, was worn on the catwalk by top model Yasmeen Ghauri. Another time, another top model, it’s Emily Ratajkowski which brings it to life 30 years later.

Futurism





Janelle Monae said he stuck to the theme of the evening in her Ralph Lauren dress, “but I’m from the future,” she explains.