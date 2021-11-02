en plein of Finals for Italy, Lamberti records in the 50 backstroke and Pilato eliminated in the 100 breaststroke – OA Sport

First day of competitions in the Aquatic Palace in Kazan (Russia), home of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships. In the Russian plant the first tests of this continental review started this morning with the usual batteries.

The dances with the 400 mixed women and the couple formed by Sara Franceschi And Alessia Polieri achieved the goal of accessing the Final, obtaining respectively the time of 4’35 ″ 20 (fourth time) and 4’37 ″ 14 (sixth time). A distance in which the absence of Ilaria Cusinato (for health reasons) that he could have aimed for a medal and in which the best of the heats was the Turkish one Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (4’34 ″ 76) together with the Hungarian Zsuzsanna Jakabos (4’34 “76), the only ones to break the 4’35” wall. Franceschi, however, has the chances to aim for the top-3, while for Polieri the matter is a bit more complicated.

In the Final and with authority Marco De Tullio and Matteo Ciampi in the 400 freestyle. The Apulian achieved the best time of 3’40 ″ 77 to precede the Dutchman in the overall Luc Kroon (3’40 ″ 78), the Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (3’40 ″ 85) and the German Florian Wellbrock (3’40 ″ 85). A good race for Stefano Morini’s pupil who in this time also signed his new staff, improving the 3’41 ″ 38 he was accredited with. Ciampi also did well, who will be part of the afternoon’s final act thanks to a time of 3’41 ″ 20 (fifth in the overall). Nothing to do for Filippo Megli, specialist of the 200 sl, 12th in 3’43 ″ 67.

Great excitement then in the 50 men’s backs. Michele Lamberti impressed and achieved the new Italian distance record in 22 “91, the first blue to break down the 23” wall. An excellent performance ‘merit’ also by Lorenzo Mora, given the duel in which the two blue swimmers were protagonists in heat-3 and considering Mora’s time of 23 ″ 01, also below the previous national record (23 ″ 05 by Simone Sabbioni). We will meet the two athletes mentioned in the semifinals in a context in which the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (22 ″ 85) wants to put his seal. There will not be, however, for internal competition Sabbioni (seventh in 23 ″ 50) e Matteo Rivolta (ninth in 23 ″ 55).

In the semifinals there will be in 50 freestyle women Silvia Di Pietro: the Roman was classified in sixth position with a time of 24 ″ 25 in the ranking commanded by the Swede Sarah Sjoestroem (23 ″ 32). In the penultimate act we will also see Costanza Cocconcelli who in 24 ″ 66 (new staff) managed to be among the best sixteen (16th time), while out Chiara Tarantino (25 ″ 04, 26ma) e Federica Toma (25 ″ 62, 34ma and in any case author of the staff).

Italy that makes the big voice even in the 100 female frogs. Four Italians in the first six places and, as had already happened in the past, it was Benedetta Pilato to pay the consequences of this. The young Apulian has printed the sixth time in the overall, winning her battery, but the time of 1’05 ″ 23 was not enough to precede the other blue in dance. The best was indeed Arianna Castiglioni who swam the strongest of all in 1’04 ″ 40 to precede Martina Carraro (1’04 ″ 44) e Francesca Fangio (1’04 ″ 86, author of the staff). Castiglioni and Carraro will therefore be in the semifinals and Pilate will have to wait at this point for his 50 breaststroke to make up for it. It is true that the Bel Paese, given the level expressed today, has great chances to monopolize the scene.

In the 100 butterfly men, after a very short time, Lamberti showed still great things: the blue got the third time of the overall ranking in 50 ″ 17, improving his staff in a really embarrassing way (52 ″ 57). Here is that Giorgio’s son could give emotions even over this distance that the two Russians saw Aleksandr Shchegolev (50 ″ 05) e Roman Shevlyakov (50 ″ 13) occupy the first two places. We will also meet again in the semifinals Alberto Razzetti who in 50 ″ 83 (14th) improved the staff (51 ″ 44). Outside instead Revolt (16th in 51 ″ 03) e Giacomo Carini (20th in 51 ″ 82, personal best).

To complete the picture ticket for the Final detached from Simona Quadarella (second in 8’14 ″ 35) and by Martina Rita Caramignoli (third in 8’16 ″ 80) in the women’s 800 freestyle, distance in which the Russian Anastasia Kirpinchinkova he achieved the best time on heats of 8’08 ″ 44. In the Final tomorrow afternoon we will see some good ones.

Appointment therefore for semifinals and finals starting at 16.30 Italian today.

Photo: LaPresse