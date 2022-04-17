[En Vivo] Alianza Lima vs Universitario, Liga 1 Betsson 2022, GolPerú online: schedule and TV channel where to watch today’s game broadcast Peruvian soccer | red card | live-streaming | Sports
Alliance Lima vs. Universitario LIVE collide starting at 3:00 pm at the Monumental Stadium in Ate for matchday 10 of the Opening Tournament in League 1 2022. The Peruvian soccer classic will go through the Gol Peru signal via TV, while on the internet you will have the option to follow the ONLINE coverage of La República Deportes, so you don’t miss the confirmed lineups, the minute-by-minute story and the videos of goals in this and other today’s matches.
Live: Previous classic University vs. Lima Alliance
Alliance Lima vs. University: match sheet
|Opening 2022 – Date 10
|Alliance Lima vs. academic
|When do they play?
|Sunday April 17, 2022
|What time do they play?
|3.00 pm (Peruvian time)
|Where do they play?
|Monument Stadium
|Where do they broadcast it?
|GolPeru
At what time do Alianza Lima play vs. Academic?
The duel Alianza Lima vs. Universitario is scheduled for 3:00 pm (Peruvian time).
YOU CAN SEE: Roberto Martínez revealed the reason for the famous ‘sit down’ before Alianza Lima: “They owed me!”
What channel broadcasts Alianza Lima vs. Academic?
If you do not want to miss the clash Alianza Lima vs. Universitario, tune in to the following Movistar TV channels to find the Gol Peru signal:
- Movistar TV (satellite): channel 114 (SD), channel 814 (HD)
- Movistar TV (cable): channel 14 (SD), channel 714 (HD)
- Star Globalcom: channel 14 (SD).
Where to see Alianza Lima vs. University online?
So you don’t miss the broadcast of Alianza Lima vs. University online, tune in to Movistar Play, a streaming service that includes the Gol Peru channel in its offer. In case you do not have access to it, you can also get information with the ONLINE coverage of The Sports Republic.
Alliance Lima vs. University: possible alignments
- Lima Alliance: Angelo Campos; Oslimg Mora, Yordi Vílchez, Christian Ramos, Pablo Míguez, Ricardo Lagos; Josepmir Ballón, Oswaldo Valenzuela, Jairo Concha, Cristian Benavente, Hernán Barcos.
- Academic: Jose Carvallo; Aldo Corzo, Federico Alonso, Nelinho Quina, Iván Santillán; Angel Cayetano, Gerson Barreto; Andy Polo, Hernan Novick, Piero Quispe; and Alex Valera.
YOU CAN SEE: Lapadula and the Peruvian slang he used to congratulate Miguel Araujo on his promotion with Emmen
Alliance Lima vs. University: last clashes
Where do Alianza Lima play vs. Academic?
Alliance Lima vs. Universitario will collide at the Monumental Stadium. This sports venue, which is located in the Lima district of Ate Vitarte, was inaugurated on July 2, 2000 and has the capacity to hold 66,000 spectators.
Alianza Lima bets vs. academic
According to the forecasts of the main bookmakers for this Peruvian soccer classic, the favorite to win is Universitario, which pays a maximum of 2.35 times the investment for its victory. The tie reaches 3.38, while for the victory of Alianza Lima the compensation reaches 3.20.
YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Lagos had a fight with a fan before the classic: “Don’t stain my name with those stupid…”
Tickets Alianza Lima vs. academic
Ticket sales for this classic Alianza Lima vs. Universitario will be in charge of the Teleticket website. Hours before the start of the match, there are still places available in all the stands of the Monumental Stadium, except in the North, where the cream bar is located.