[En Vivo] Alianza Lima vs Universitario, Liga 1 Betsson 2022, GolPerú online: schedule and TV channel where to watch today’s game broadcast Peruvian soccer | red card | live-streaming | Sports

Alliance Lima vs. Universitario LIVE collide starting at 3:00 pm at the Monumental Stadium in Ate for matchday 10 of the Opening Tournament in League 1 2022. The Peruvian soccer classic will go through the Gol Peru signal via TV, while on the internet you will have the option to follow the ONLINE coverage of La República Deportes, so you don’t miss the confirmed lineups, the minute-by-minute story and the videos of goals in this and other today’s matches.

Live: Previous classic University vs. Lima Alliance MINUTE 8: ALONSO’S HEAD The Uruguayan center-back conceded, but the ball deflected into the rival defense. MINUTE 8: FREE THROW FOR THE CREAMS Valera got a free kick near the box. The central ones go. MINUTE 7: TIRITO DE POLO Good individual play from the winger, but his shot was too weak. MINUTE 5: ALLIANCE ATTACKS BY THE BANDS The two arrivals of the visits took place through the bands and with associations in the middle. MINUTE 4: AUCTION OF QUINA The defender reached the attack zone, but his shot went too far. MINUTE 3: THEY DO NOT TAKE RISKS First minutes of study. Both teams take their time to generate football. MINUTE 2: DANGEROUS ARRIVAL OF BENÍTEZ Good association of the Alliance midfield and the Paraguayan wins a corner kick. THE CLASSIC HAS STARTED! Universitario and Alianza Lima face each other from the Monumental for date 10 of League 1 Betsson 2022. Kevin Ortega checks the bows There are problems with the mesh of Angelo Campos’ bow. Still no action at the Monumental. Teams in the field! There is nothing left to see a new edition of the Peruvian soccer classic. Ready to go! Both teams are in the tunnel making the respective harangues. Party atmosphere in the Monumental It should be noted that the authorities ordered that the classic be played only with local fans. Alianza Lima seeks to score again in the Monumental The Blue and Whites have not managed to score, or win, at their eternal rival’s home for 4 years. The last time they did it was in 2018 and the duel ended 3-1 in favor of the Victorians. The classic is delayed 15 minutes Due to the delay of the referees, the match will start at 3:15 p.m. Last matches between Universitario vs. Lima Alliance In the last three classics played between Universitario vs. Alianza Lima, the favorable balance is for the creams with two victories. The last win for the Blue and Whites was in the 2021 Clausura with goals from Moyano and Lagos. Eleven holder of University The cast of Álvaro Gutiérrez presents this formation: Carvallo, Corzo, Alonso, Quina, Santillán, Barreto, Cayetano, Novick, Quispe, Polo, Valera. Starting lineup! 📋✅ This is how we will form @ClubALoficial in the Monumental Stadium.

#UxAL ⚽#TheHinchadaOfTheMostChampion#Let’s FillTheMonumental pic.twitter.com/oD8rq47EH1 – University (@University) April 17, 2022 Confirmed alignment of Alianza Lima Carlos Bustos comes out with this starting eleven: Campos, Ramos, Rojas, Vílchez, Míguez, Lavandeira, Ballón, Concha, Benítez, Benavente, Barcos. ⚪️ 𝐕𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐀𝐙𝐔𝐋!🔵 📋This is the official lineup for the match against @Academic. 🔘𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐒: Saravia, Portales, Lagos, Arley, Aldair Rodríguez, Aguirre, Valenzuela.#ThisIsAlliance#AllianceChampion pic.twitter.com/EHPZf1h8vp – Lima Alliance Club (@ClubALoficial) April 17, 2022 Fans form long queues to enter the stadium Merengue fans continue to arrive in large numbers at the Monumental Stadium. Entry is only allowed for people with their three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Video: Raúl Egusquiza/URPI-LR University fans are already encouraging inside the stadium The meringue fans who are in the stands of the venue begin to chant the songs of support for their team. 𝙎𝙚𝙣̃𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨 𝙮𝙤 𝙨𝙤𝙮 𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙖 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖! 🗣️ 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙤 𝙨𝙞𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙚 𝙫𝙤𝙮 𝙖 𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧! 🎶#UxAL ⚽#TheHinchadaOfTheMostChampion#Let’s FillTheMonumental pic.twitter.com/bjCWZKjCdB – University (@University) April 17, 2022 The Alianza Lima campus leaves for the Monumental The intimate box addresses the place where this classic will take place. 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗜Ó 𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔!👊🏾 We left for the Monumental Stadium. Come on guys!💙#ThisIsAlliance#AllianceChampion pic.twitter.com/VAzmu04Ady – Lima Alliance Club (@ClubALoficial) April 17, 2022 The first fans begin to arrive at the Monumental A little more than two hours before the start of the classic, the first groups of cream fans are present at the Monumental Stadium. 𝗟𝗮𝗟𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗺𝗺 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘃𝗮 𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹! 🎉 Let the breath be heard during the 90 minutes. 🗣️ #TheHinchadaOfTheMostChampion#Let’s FillTheMonumental pic.twitter.com/ESDvcRaYmf – University (@University) April 17, 2022 The Fun Fest begins for the fans of Universitario On the esplanade of the Western grandstand of the Monumental Stadium, cream fans will have the opportunity to enjoy some relaxation time before the start of the match. 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜Ó 𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗨𝗡 ​​𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗔! 🏟 🥳 We are waiting for you at our house to enjoy good music, prizes and games. Be part of the meringue party! 🎉 Buy your tickets here ▶️ https://t.co/mtir2kXuc3#TheHinchadaOfTheMostChampion#Let’s FillTheMonumental pic.twitter.com/4muL05QTv3 – University (@University) April 17, 2022 Who is the referee of the classic? The referee appointed to impart justice in this University vs. Alianza Lima is Kevin Ortega, referee who refereed the second final of League 1 2021. Photo: GLR Only University fans will be allowed in the Monumental By disposition of the authorities, for this classic only the entrance to fans of the local team (University) will be enabled. Alianza Lima fans who enter or attempt to enter with their team jerseys will be removed from the stadium. https://larepublica.pe/deportes/2022/04/16/golperu-en-vivo-universitario-vs-alianza-lima-liga-1-2022-de-peru-horario-canal-de-tv-alineaciones- forecast-and-where-to-watch-transmission-today-match-peruvian-soccer-by-internet-movistar-play/ University fans can have fun in the preview of the classic The Cream Box Fun Fest will be available hours before the start of the match. Fans who wish to attend this recreation space must purchase their tickets on the official website. 𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗨𝗡𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗔 𝗗𝗜𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘 𝗘𝗡 𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗨𝗡 ​​𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗔! 🏟️ 🥳 💛 Come to the Monumental Stadium and be part of the #FunFestCream. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience! 💪 Buy your tickets here ▶️ https://t.co/mtir2kXuc3#TheHinchadaOfTheMostChampion pic.twitter.com/YAWO8rfhij – University (@University) April 17, 2022 Alliance goes for a victory in the Monumental Although it is not a favorite according to the forecasts of the bookmakers, the intimate team will try to take the three points. 𝐇𝐨𝐲 𝐀𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 💙 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐎𝐒 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐒!🤝🏾 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐁𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐙𝐀 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀 𝐋𝐀 𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐀!#ThisIsAlliance#AllianceChampion pic.twitter.com/Ry4JTvpoGI – Lima Alliance Club (@ClubALoficial) April 17, 2022 Which players have a past in the rival team? On the part of Alianza Lima, Pablo Lavandeira and Christian Ramos are soccer players who previously played in Universitario. In the case of the creams, Aldo Corzo wore the blue and white shirt several years ago. When was the last Peruvian soccer classic played? On August 18, 2021, what is, to date, the last Universitario vs. Alianza Lima for League 1. That time, the stage was the National Stadium and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the intimates, with goals from Ricardo Lagos and Axel Moyano at the end. Nelson Cabanillas had tied temporarily for the ‘U’. Photo: Professional Football League The Monumental Stadium will host this classic The sports venue where Universitario plays at home will once again host a Clásico after more than two years. The last time Alianza Lima visited this stage to face the creams, the duel ended in a 2-0 victory for the students. Photo: GLR

Alliance Lima vs. University: match sheet

Opening 2022 – Date 10 Alliance Lima vs. academic When do they play? Sunday April 17, 2022 What time do they play? 3.00 pm (Peruvian time) Where do they play? Monument Stadium Where do they broadcast it? GolPeru

At what time do Alianza Lima play vs. Academic?

The duel Alianza Lima vs. Universitario is scheduled for 3:00 pm (Peruvian time).

What channel broadcasts Alianza Lima vs. Academic?

If you do not want to miss the clash Alianza Lima vs. Universitario, tune in to the following Movistar TV channels to find the Gol Peru signal:

Movistar TV (satellite): channel 114 (SD), channel 814 (HD)

Movistar TV (cable): channel 14 (SD), channel 714 (HD)

Star Globalcom: channel 14 (SD).

Where to see Alianza Lima vs. University online?

So you don’t miss the broadcast of Alianza Lima vs. University online, tune in to Movistar Play, a streaming service that includes the Gol Peru channel in its offer. In case you do not have access to it, you can also get information with the ONLINE coverage of The Sports Republic.

Alliance Lima vs. University: possible alignments

Lima Alliance: Angelo Campos; Oslimg Mora, Yordi Vílchez, Christian Ramos, Pablo Míguez, Ricardo Lagos; Josepmir Ballón, Oswaldo Valenzuela, Jairo Concha, Cristian Benavente, Hernán Barcos.

Academic: Jose Carvallo; Aldo Corzo, Federico Alonso, Nelinho Quina, Iván Santillán; Angel Cayetano, Gerson Barreto; Andy Polo, Hernan Novick, Piero Quispe; and Alex Valera.

Alliance Lima vs. University: last clashes

Where do Alianza Lima play vs. Academic?

Alliance Lima vs. Universitario will collide at the Monumental Stadium. This sports venue, which is located in the Lima district of Ate Vitarte, was inaugurated on July 2, 2000 and has the capacity to hold 66,000 spectators.

Alianza Lima bets vs. academic

According to the forecasts of the main bookmakers for this Peruvian soccer classic, the favorite to win is Universitario, which pays a maximum of 2.35 times the investment for its victory. The tie reaches 3.38, while for the victory of Alianza Lima the compensation reaches 3.20.

Tickets Alianza Lima vs. academic

Ticket sales for this classic Alianza Lima vs. Universitario will be in charge of the Teleticket website. Hours before the start of the match, there are still places available in all the stands of the Monumental Stadium, except in the North, where the cream bar is located.