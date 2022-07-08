enable doctors to charge a “blue copay” in all offices

The doctors of the Province were empowered to charge a “toll” to patients who carry out consultations in any of the specialties. It is that the College that brings together these Buenos Aires professionals resolved set a bonus of 1,000 pesos for “Office Operating Expenses” for those who must attend a visit to evaluate health issues.

This additional reaches everyone in the Province: affiliated with social works or partners of the prepaid. The determination of the College of Physicians of Buenos Aires does not discriminate: any person who receives the assistance of a doctor must pay that supplement that -is clarified in the provision- must be invoiced by the professional.

The measure that came into force on June 1 and began to spread with the placement of posters in waiting rooms throughout the territory, provoked reactions and controversy. In the provincial government they consider that it is a “illegal” demand. That is outside the margins of the powers of the collegiate body.

The professionals have their arguments: they assure that “they charge 600 to 900 pesos for a consultation”. That is what the social works pay him. And that the maintenance costs of the structures for attention “soared”.

They give some examples: 120 thousand pesos of salary for a secretary; 40 or 50 thousand pesos for rent. “We have to do more than 150 attentions to collect just under 100 thousand pesoswith 30, 60 days or more,” he told Clarion a registered from La Plata.

From the institution that authorized this charge there were no explanations. The authorities did not respond to calls from this newspaper. But a leader from District I (representing La Plata) explained that “we are in an emergency. We cannot survive with what the actors of the health service pay. Today we should perceive at least 3,000 pesos for the consultation“.

The social work of public employees, IOMA, anticipated that take this decision to court. But first “we have to complete all the administrative steps and exhaust negotiation instances,” Mariano Cardelli, director of the provincial institute, explained Thursday in an interview with La Cielo radio.

The official also assured that IOMA “will reimburse its affiliates the collection. That is why we ask that they demand the corresponding invoice”, according to Cardelli. “It does not constitute a medical fee” is displayed on the posters that inform of the payment. Therefore, it is not clear in terms of what the money will be returned to those who paid that supplement.

The Ministry of Health also plans to intervene in the dispute. “It is an illegitimate charge. There is no legal basis to impose this extra cost”, they said close to Minister Nicolás Kreplak. And they anticipated that next week they will have a meeting with the College authorities: “The bonus of 1,000 pesos will be one of the issues to be discussed.” They will seek to review the decision.

Rejection of mutual health

Mutuals also reject the decision. They describe as “arbitrary and irregular” the determination to charge 1,000 pesos.

The Argentine Federation of Health Mutuals (FAMSA) issued a statement that expresses, among other arguments: “It unilaterally alters the agreed agreements, thus configuring an irregular and extra-contractual charge. In addition, the resolved amount violates all tax regulations by excluding it from the payment of taxes and fees for the provision of the agreed Medical Service.” They ask that it be suspended.

Meanwhile, surprise and bewilderment spread like a contagious virus in the polyclinics. “They charge me more than 50 thousand pesos in prepayment. Do I also have to pay it?Estela Maris asked her dermatologist’s secretary. The affirmative answer provoked a gesture of disgust. But she had to take out the orange ticket.

“It’s not mandatory. It is optional for those who want to charge it”, they explain at the College. That variant applies only to doctors. Because the patient has no alternative: if they ask for the “blue copay” they must pay it. Or discuss with a secretary who does not have the power to modify that determination.

Just over two months ago Clarion found that this modality began to spread. The “blue” copay had already been applied by many specialists, especially dentists, to mitigate what they considered an “unsustainable delay” in tariffs. But now it is institutional.

The Superior Council of the Medical College of the Province, which has more than 50 thousand enrolled throughout the Buenos Aires district, signed resolution 1033/2022.

This is the justification: “Due to the difficult labor and economic situation, and due to the continuous claims of colleagues, the College of Physicians of the Province, in use of its powers granted by Decree Law 5413/58 and through its ten Districts unanimously, put into practice the possibility of charging a GOC module, corresponding to the operating expenseswhich we understand have not been adequately recognized as the sum of the professional fee, by the doctors who carry out the profession, in all those places where medical consultation is exercised”.

In the College they assure that they have the authority to do so. It contrasts with IOMA’s position: “For us, it constitutes an inadequacy of the law, it exceeds the College’s powers to regulate the price, not even the fees. The law that establishes the creation of that institution says that, at most, it has the power to propose tariffs to the Executive, don’t fix them”, was Cardelli’s explanation.

A little over a month after the implementation, the additional for operating expenses keeps several questions open. If a patient denounces the doctor, can he be displaced from the card? Is the option not to attend through social work and charge without limitation? Will the prepaid refund this complement?

The controversy goes through the first chapters. In the Buenos Aires government for now there was no definitive pronouncement. And to take the case to court will wait for a face-to-face meeting with the doctors who signed the application of this “rate for use of the office”.

Before the consultation of this newspaper, in the chamber that groups private medicine they said that they still do not have a position on the Buenos Aires decision. But they speculate that cada prepaid will evaluate whether or not to refund the copay.

La Plata (Correspondent)

ACE