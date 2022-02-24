ENAM: study reveals that more than 42% of Peruvian medical students fail the National Medical Examination | Society

In the journal Acta Médica Peruana, an article by the Analysis of the last decade of theoretical evaluations in the future doctors of Peruwhere it is revealed that 42.8% of students in said career failed the National Medicine Examination (ENAM) between 2009 and 2019.

The study showed that the incidence of failure occurs mostly in graduates of foreign and private universities.

The statistics show that the public universities with the lowest percentage of disapproved in a whole decade are the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (6.6%), Universidad Nacional de Piura (16.8%) and Pedro Ruiz Gallo (18). .7%). The other side of the coin is the institutions of the National of Ucayali (47.5%), San Luis Gonzaga de Ica (49.7%) and the Peruvian Amazon (55.1%).

national universities.

On the other hand, the greatest disapproval in the private ones are the César Vallejo University (UCV), San Juan Bautista Private University (63%), among others. The institution with the lowest percentage is Cayetano Heredia with 5.6%.

Also, it is known that 4 out of 10 graduates failed the ENAM ; that is, “this suggests that a large percentage of physicians are not yet trained to care for populations in rural areas of Peru.”

To date, Sunedu has been evaluating the medical programs in all licensed universities. Only seven have obtained approval and it is expected that soon more institutions will obtain licensing in said careers. Finally, the study mentioned that “the permanent application of the Objective Structured Clinical Examination should be taken into account for future promotions of doctors.”

What is ENAM?

The National Medical Examination (ENAM) is an objective-type written exam, with 200 multiple-choice questions and case-based clinical reasoning; designed to measure the fundamental knowledge and reasoning of the future general practitioner. This was approved in 2003 by the Peruvian Association of Faculties of Medicine (ASPEFAM).