Encanto leads the Thanksgiving US box office with 40 million, a good debut for House of Gucci

Disney magic at the helm of the Thanksgiving US box office which scores a total of $ 142 million, Encanto tops the charts, the debut of House of Gucci is good.

Encanto: a scene

The US box office Thanksgiving celebrates the return of the North American audience to the hall. $ 142 million in tickets spent to see movies like Encanto, House of Gucci and Ghostbusters: Afterlife for the holidays. And it is the new hit Disney Encanto a lead the leaderboard with 40 million receipts, 27 million of which collected over the weekend, obtained in 3,980 cinemas with an average of $ 6,783 per screen. As our review of Encanto reveals, the film tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a lively city, in a wonderful and enchanted place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has given each child in the family a unique power, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, may be her extraordinary family’s last hope.

Ghostbusters: Legacy loses the lead and is now second with a gross of $ 24.5 million which brings it to a total of 87.7 million in two weeks. Expectations exceeded for Jason Reitman’s film that continues to capture the attention of the general public. Here is our review of Ghostbuster: Legacy, which continues the saga by telling the story of a single mother and her children who move into their grandfather’s house and soon discover her connection with the Ghostbusters.

After making a lot of talk for the parade of stars in the cast and for the picturesque representation, House of Gucci by Ridley Scott opens in third place and collects 21, 8 million, 14 of which over the weekend, in 3,477 cinemas, marking an average for room of $ 4,092. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Iron bring to the cinema the story of the Gucci family and the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Discordant opinions from critics, but great curiosity on the part of the public.

Loses two positions Eternals, who is now fourth, but collects another 7.9 million which brings him to a total of 150.6 million overall. Here is our review of Eternals, which tells the story of a group of ancient beings who watch over the human race. In the super cast Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Despite the slashes, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City manages to debut in the top 5 with a collection of 5.2 million collected in 2,803 cinemas and an average per room of 1,881. Here is our review of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, inspired by the popular video game saga. what was once the headquarters of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City, is now a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s exodus has turned the city into a wasteland with a great evil lurking beneath the surface. When this evil is released, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind the Umbrella Corporation and stay alive.