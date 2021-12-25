Encanto review, a colorful normality

Disney still strikes, but perhaps not as hard as we are used to. Encanto came out yesterday, Christmas Eve, come on Disney +; the 60th masterpiece of the manufacturer of the most famous mouse in the globe has ups and downs, catchy songs, but never manages to go further, to be incisive like other Disney animated films.

The film, directed by Byron Howard And Jared Bush (with Charise Castro Smith), is a real celebration of Colombian culture. The protagonist is Mirabel Madrigal, a fifteen year old who lives with her family in a magical house in a remote village in the mountains of Colombia. Every member of her family, except her, has a talent particular, which was given to them by a magic candle (which also supports the magic of the house). When the latter begins to give way and fill with cracks, it will be Mirabel’s job to save her.

What is missing, in Encanto, it’s a plot solid. All the events are fast, and there is no time to absorb the characterization of the characters (which, however, is well defined); even the characterization itself, however, undergoes some sharp turns (one song was enough to change Isabela’s mind about her sister) … okay, Disney, we know that a little sugar is enough and the pill goes down, but so you overdo it.

The songs are a point in favor: he wrote them Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Broadway genius author of Hamilton and the soundtrack of Oceania, as well as an actor (flanked by a splendid Emily Blunt) in Mary Poppins Returns (2018), the sequel to the Disney masterpiece Mary Poppins of the 60s. Lin has just returned from Tick, tick… boom!, Netflix musical about the life of Jonathan Larson (author of Rent who passed away at 35): the soundtrack of Encanto has the typical sounds of South America, but the Italian translation is rather poor.

The Italian dubbing half of the film is entrusted to professionals in the sector: Nanni Baldini (Remy’s voice in Ratatouille, Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and Anthony Mackie, Falcon of the MCU) lends the voice to one of the uncles, Franca D’Amato (a real Disney veteran, Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, Jim’s mother in Treasure Planet and especially Mamà Imelda in Coco) is Abuela, the matriarch of the Madrigal family; there is also Fabrizio Vidale, Maui entry in Oceania and Piglet in the animated films of Winnie the Pooh. As for the well-known faces, we have Diana Del Bufalo that doubles Isabela, Mirabel’s sister, and Alvaro Soler who doubles his cousin Camilo; Luca Zingaretti double uncle Bruno.

Bruno is not mentioned! Or maybe we should, because Bruno is one of the best characters in the whole movie. After a whole song in which the mysterious uncle is painted as the bad of the story, in reality he turns out to be just a poor man who tried to protect his family in every way, especially Mirabel: his gift, in fact, is to foresee the future, but his predictions are almost always ominous.

This story lacks, as in the latest Disney films, a bad real. It’s part of Disney’s latest twist, where the villain isn’t a person who is actually evil (like Ursula de The little Mermaid or Cruella De Mon de 101 Dalmatians), but it is almost always a situation of misunderstanding which is resolved at the end of everything. It has already happened with Oceania, partly with Coco and also with Raya and the last dragon (excluding the part of the Druun).

Encanto is theexaltation of normality. Teach that everyone has their weaknesses, even those people who seem invincible. Perhaps this is the real strong point of the film, apart from the overtime colors and 3D graphics (used by Rapunzel onwards at Disney, getting closer to its Pixar counterpart): being normal is fine.

How many times in the family, or at school, have we been told that they have a particular talent (for music, for mathematics …) and since that day we have done nothing but try not to disappoint the expectations of our parents, teachers and everyone the others?

Encanto does not enchant, if not for the setting and the soundtrack. Weak plot and sometimes sketchy characters count him among those Disney films to be seen once, maybe twice, but which you might soon forget. And that’s a shame.

[Fonte: Instagram]