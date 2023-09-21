Encash: 11-year-old girl who became pregnant due to sexual abuse agrees to medical abortion

BRA13.RECIFE (Brazil), 08/18/2020.- View of a bomb and signs in favor of abortion placed by protesters in front of the Amaury de Medeiros Integrated Health Center (CISAM), a reference public maternal clinic in Recife for pregnancy termination procedures. Country, Recife (Brazil). The legal abortion of a ten-year-old girl has reignited the debate on sexual violence against minors in Brazil, a country where an average of six voluntary pregnancy terminations per day are recorded among girls between the ages of ten and fourteen .efe/diego negro

On the morning of Wednesday, September 20, an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant as a result of sexual abuse agreed to a medical abortion. As is known, the minor was 22 weeks pregnant as a result of the rape committed in Encash.

The Public Ministry’s preliminary investigation indicates that the person who committed the crime is the stepfather of the little girl, who has been identified as Roy Cruz Lozano Castillejo37 years old.

He power of attorney The prosecutor accepted the request for the man to remain behind bars for 9 months while they investigate the facts and gather evidence.

younger sister of victim told in an interview with RPP News The surgical procedure was performed following the decision of the Medical Board of the National Maternal Perinatal Institute of Lima.

little girl He is in this health center and is stable. His health condition has been monitored by hospital professionals.

This would not be the first time that this minor has had to face this problem. abuse sexual, Her sister told the media that she was abused by her stepfather since she was 4 years old. In 2017 and 2018, these incidents were reported, but justice operators referred charges to be filed.

Following this revelation, the head of the Ombudsman’s Office, Soledad Rodríguez uncashannounced that they would launch an investigation into the Public Ministry to find out why the complaints were rejected.

He said, “We are monitoring at our level public ministry To know what have been the actions and behavior of this institution, because according to the testimony of the victim’s elder sister, there may have already been complaints between 2017 and 2018,” he assured.

With this background, the provincial prosecutor Willie Martin Pineda Vargas He asked the Preparatory Investigation Court of the Province of Ochoros to order 9 months of preventive detention for Roy Cruz Lozano Castillejo. His request was granted a few weeks after the violence was reported.

One of the prosecutor’s arguments was that the subject took advantage of his position the stepfather and the godfather of the baptism of the victim to the crime.

after the judge Milagros Urteco Villanueva Agreeing to the prosecutor’s request, the main suspect was transferred to the Víctor Pérez Leandro prison in the city of Huaraz.

before being transferred National Maternal Perinatal Institute of LimaAt the request of the Ombudsman’s Office, the minor gave his testimony in the Gesell Chamber.

At the Victor Ramos Health Center in Huaraz, they learned of the danger abortion And anemia.

“His health is good, although he is underweight and suffers from anemia. However, the general, she and her child are in good condition,” said a spokesperson. hospital,

The case came to light after it was revealed in Loreto that another 11-year-old minor, known as ‘Mila’, was being sexually abused by her stepfather.

Although she reported the crime on several occasions, the authorities did nothing to protect her.

,found‘She became pregnant after being raped and the field of legal medicine that diagnosed her condition forced her to continue the pregnancy.

This is how he violated them rightsDue to which the United Nations (UN) ruled on her case and demanded that the Peruvian state provide access to medical abortion to the girl.