Enco, manufacturers of aesthetic medicine equipment with more than 37 years of experience in the sector

The area of ​​aesthetic medicine has evolved exponentially in recent times, due to a greater demand from a public aware of the importance of personal body and facial care.

Technological advances have become the allies of this specialty, since they provide not only progress in aesthetic medicine equipment, but also improvements in the aesthetic results obtained from various treatments.

In this context, the company Enco is specialized in the manufacture of aesthetic and aesthetic medicine equipment, with a recognized position in the national and international market. Since 1985, Enco has become professional in the development of pressotherapy equipmentendomassage, ultrasound, radiofrequency and other state-of-the-art equipment for aesthetic medicine.

Aesthetic equipment manufacturers

With extensive experience of more than 37 years, the Enco company works in the professional aesthetics industry, developing state-of-the-art equipment to carry out different aesthetic treatments. Hand in hand with this advanced technology, the company has focused its efforts on playing a leading role in the aesthetic medicine market, becoming an ally for professionals in the sector. To achieve this goal, Enco has specialized in the production of equipment that provides quality service and effective results in each treatment..

The specificity of each appliance allows personalized processes to be carried out, with the efficiency and professionalism demanded by today’s public, since each one occupies a key role in facial and body treatments for cellulite, overweight, tanning, hair removal, among others.

Pressotherapy and endomassage equipment

Among Enco’s most outstanding and best-selling appliances are its equipment for liposculpture body treatments. On the one hand, the Presojet Morfologic Pro+ and the Marcc Press are ideal pressotherapy equipment to obtain different benefits and, in addition, improve circulation, hydration and body shaping.

On the other hand, the Dermajet Morfologic and the Dermajet Pro+ apply the combined Ultrasonic Endomassage therapy to perform a massage from the inside to the outside of the hypodermis, providing faster and painless results. This technology not only reduces cellulite and contour, but also improves skin tone and elasticity and increases blood supply..

The evolution of Enco’s equipment has given way to an international expansion of the company, inserting itself not only in the aesthetic medicine market, but also in the cosmetic industry. Enco products have been developed to enhance the results of its equipment, providing an effective comprehensive treatment that guarantees aesthetic care hand in hand with cutting-edge technology.



