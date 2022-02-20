Encodya: PC analysis. Magnificent cyberpunk graphic adventure

Encodya is a great graphic adventure that came out on PC at the beginning of last year, which boasts a magnificent cyberpunk setting to offer us a touching adventure in a dystopian future of those that we like so much. Its creators are the Estonian studio chaosmonger, this being his first video game. The studio had field experience film and video clipsand in fact the seed of this video game is a animation short that they created a few years ago. The influences that the creators of the work list for this first incursion into the field of videogames could not be more powerful: nothing more and nothing less than Monkey Island, Blade Runner and Studio Ghibli, almost nothing.

And the truth, we must admit that Chaosmonger have come out more than successful in the stake, creating a grand graphic adventure whose more than attractive visual section and its fantastic setting are its main virtues. The plot, although somewhat hackneyed, will catch us until we reveal the mystery it hides, and its charming main character couple will make the player fall in love with it. Certain edges to be polished and some other errors in approach and puzzles typical of being a first-time work take it away from the best exponents of the genre that we have enjoyed lately, but if you like graphic adventures or simply want to enjoy a great cyberpunk setting with a lot of humor, tenderness and some drama, Encodya is an obligatory stop, now also available on consoles, both from Nintendo and Microsoft as well as from Sony itself.

welcome to the future

We are in the year 2062in the city of Neo-Berlin. Our leading couple is made up of Tub, a 9-year-old orphan, and Sam-53, his inseparable robot guardian. Tina tragically lost her parents at a very young age, and is forced to survive on the streets with Sam-53, who takes care of her. The adventure begins on the roof that serves as an improvised refuge for both, with a task as humble as finding certain essential goods to survive one more day. Things will soon get complicated when we discover that in the memory circuits of Sam-53 there is a mystery file that Tina’s father left her to open on her tenth birthday. How could it be otherwise, our intrepid protagonist has not the slightest intention of waiting a year to discover the contents of the file, so she will begin the arduous task of decrypting it ahead of time.

Although somewhat hackneyed and not overly surprising, the plot that emerges from then on is attractive and captivating until we know what he will offer us next, and after those humble beginnings we see how the implications reach up to the highest spheres of the city government and even the very destiny of the human race. What really shines is a magnificent leading couple, which knows how to offer a multitude of endearing, moving moments that are also full of humor and courage. Despite the fact that she is only 9 years old, Tina is an intrepid protagonist who will not take long to conquer the heart of the player, and good old Sam-53 will not be far behind her, turning out to be another great character.

Next to them, shines brightly the gorgeous cyberpunk setting of the title, which triumphs greatly when it comes to capturing on screen a very attractive dystopian future, which exudes life and shines on screen full of neon lights and with a multitude of details and characters bringing its universe to life. Maybe you can blame the plot certain turns from humor to drama that leave a bit out of place, which despite not being a serious defect, it is somewhat shocking on certain occasions. In any case, it is well worth enjoying the story that encodya tells us and immersing yourself in its magnificent setting.

point and click

The playable section of Encodya drinks openly from the most classic side of the genre. As highlights, the ability to alternate control of Tina and her robotic companion at all times, both have some unique ability having different interactions with the characters we encounter in the adventure. Thus, we will have to switch between one and the other on certain occasions to advance in the adventure. The game is handled with a pointer, being able to choose between several control modes that in the end are not far from the usual wheel of icons for actions that became popular in the third installment of Monkey Island. The puzzles they will be the usual ones of inventory, having to pick up objects and use them in certain places or situations, or of correct selection of dialogues and interactions with certain characters. Usually, the difficulty of the puzzles is not excessively high, and applying logic we will be able to solve most of them. There are a couple of occasions when we have found ourselves with an enigma that is too far-fetched or whose resolution has turned out to be somewhat diffuse, although this is not the general trend of the game.

What is somewhat more serious have been a few situations in which the object or key element to continue was not at all in sight and the interaction with it was not very clear. the so feared “pixelhunting” of classic graphic adventures is present here, and aggravated by the fact that we always have a companion on the screen as bulky as Sam-53, which covers a good portion of the screen and on many occasions has hidden that vital object or element from us. importance to move forward. This has had us on a couple of occasions giving quite a few more turns than necessaryand we believe that it should have been avoided.

Except for those little problems, Encodya turns out to be an adventure very enjoyablewhich will keep us entertained between eight and ten hours, something else in case we get stuck. So that the language is not an obstacle when it comes to enjoying the title, each and every one of his texts has a more than correct translation into Spanish

Rain and neon lights

As we have already mentioned, one of Encodya’s main strengths is its magnificent graphic section, which manages to wonderfully recreate on screen a very attractive dystopian future with a superb cyberpunk setting. The chosen artistic direction is very successful and manages to capture very showy pictures. What of the Blade Runner and Studio Ghibli influences It is not trivial, since both are more than evident when one contemplates what Encodya shows on the screen. The graphic work is praiseworthy, especially if we take into account that we are facing the first title of the studio, and it manages to evoke times in which the genre had the highest production values.

The main protagonists of the sound section of the game are the voices of the characters, perfectly chosen and that marry wonderfully with the personality of the title characters. The dubbing work is great and very professional. The soundtrack more than complies, leaving us with futuristic tones in keeping with the setting of the work. Of course, Encodya’s packaging couldn’t be more attractiveand ends up turning it into one of the most appealing graphic adventures of recent years.

CONCLUSION Encodya has seemed like a great graphic adventure. Its main asset is its magnificent staging, displaying a very attractive cyberpunk setting that is inspired by Blade Runner and the works of Studio Ghibli to build a world worth visiting. The story, although somewhat hackneyed, catches and motivates the player to discover what it has to offer us next. The characters quickly connect with the player and will make us grow fond of them. The weak points of the adventure are some changes in tone between the drama and the humor that are somewhat disorienting, and above all the problems in detecting certain interactable elements that have had us for a long time going around more than necessary. There are a couple of puzzles that display a somewhat fuzzy logic and we think that they could have been implemented more successfully, but in general we have enjoyed the adventure, its plot and its protagonists.

THE BEST Its visual finish is very attractive.

The cyberpunk setting that it boasts is magnificent

The story catches and its characters make the player connect with them WORST Certain objects and elements are difficult to detect, complicating interaction with them

A couple of puzzles are quite obtuse