: Encourage the culture of well-being when returning to work ::

If the company has the welfare of the workforce as one of the pillars in its culture, it will be reflected in the spirit of its workers and it will be more common for them to take this new stage with more enthusiasm. And, to establish it, digital coaching is a great ally.

In fact, 55% of L&D managers say they have already adopted individual coaching as part of their team development, according to a CoachHub survey. Coaching can help employees to develop their knowledge and enhance their skills, but also to improve the work environment in companies and create more flexible and wellness-focused company cultures for their workforce.

The behavioral scientists Coach Hubexplain how digital coaching can help improve the work environment and employee well-being:

Bet on active listening

It is essential that managers spend time really listening to workers. Feeling that their opinion, their needs, their concerns and their ideas are really taken into account will favor their personal and professional well-being. In addition, it will increase their feeling of belonging to the company and will reinforce their desire to get involved in the projects.

Active listening goes beyond words, it involves paying attention to behavior and gestures. It consists of three basic elements:

Attention: look at body language to see if we maintain the interest of the person with whom we are speaking, but also that the person in charge demonstrates their own interest in the conversation.

look at body language to see if we maintain the interest of the person with whom we are speaking, but also that the person in charge demonstrates their own interest in the conversation. Understanding: Talking and understanding each other are two different things, so it is important to have an open conversation, in which both parties present their conclusions to make sure that there is a mutual understanding.

Talking and understanding each other are two different things, so it is important to have an open conversation, in which both parties present their conclusions to make sure that there is a mutual understanding. Acceptance: the objective of active listening is to assimilate what someone is saying as something relevant to him/her, without adding the manager’s point of view, unless their opinion is asked.

Take into account emotional factors that can affect well-being

The key here is anticipation. By watching for signs, managers can spot clues that there are certain situations or factors that may trigger a negative emotional response in the team. If they see them coming, they will be able to manage it better and restore well-being in the office. Among the most common triggers are: stress, contrary opinions or the management of egos.

Normally, people tend to react physically to a factor that destabilizes them, such as shortness of breath, sweating, reddening of the skin or feeling dizzy. If managers or even peers are attentive, you can help mitigate it, for example by encouraging them to talk about it, making them feel understood or offering them a break so they can discuss it with their coach.

Empower employees

Autonomy can mean giving employees the ability to solve customer problems on their own, as well as the opportunity to work remotely or flexible hours. This allows people the balance between the work and personal facet that they need in their day to day.

Here trust is key. If each person on the team knows what her role is, what tasks are her responsibility and when they have to do it, her manager has to trust her and give her autonomy to carry out her work on her own terms. Always letting him know that he will have the support of his bosses if he needs it.

Allow professional growth

Employee experience is not limited to the present, but includes a vision of the future in terms of skills, knowledge and career progression. Company cultures that promote continuous learning rather than mere performance foster a growth mindset and this improves well-being in the workplace.

Embracing the idea that an employee’s talents and skills can be developed through the input of others, good strategies, and hard work allows people to find their “why.” Thus, their motivation to grow and evolve increases, being aware of their potential. It is important that they have time for self-knowledge and have tools such as coaching, to help them guide that growth with experts in their fields.

Adapting quickly to changes is still the current constant, so creating a relationship of trust in the work environment, in which communication prevails and employees feel that the company puts them at the center, will be essential when establishing a culture of wellness, and digital coaching can help keep it simple and successful.