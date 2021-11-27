encouraging signs of volatility at a 7-month low

Despite Bitcoin fails to fully recover from $ 58,000, analysts are not so negative about his future. On the contrary, they seem to be almost certain that the queen of cryptocurrencies it will hardly suffer a further drop in price. Obviously we are not talking about a minimum percentage, but important figures. After a sudden rally yesterday, BTC is back at $ 56,810.19 (time of writing). Nonetheless, what interests investors particularly are the forecasts of the experts they are recording encouraging signs that come from Bitcoin. This derives from the fact that the crypto has recorded an all-time low volatility for 7 months.

Bitcoin signals are encouraging, the worst is over

“Bitcoin definitely has consolidated its support here, producing a long lower wick towards the edge of the wedge structure and bouncing hard. Also, today’s candle is forming a rising low in relation to yesterday’s daily candle“. To put it in context, this is what the trader and analyst tweeted Rekt Capital on his Twitter profile on November 24 precisely to convince investors that the crypto trend will not deteriorate sharply. Indeed, the hope is that it will reverse the course and resume a positive ascent.

#BTC has certainly solidified its support here, producing a long downside wick into the bottom of the black wedging structure and rebounding strongly Also, today’s candlestick is forming a Higher Low relative to yesterday’s Daily candle#Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/Zrtlhu7W0R pic.twitter.com/OWjV8BiOsG – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) November 24, 2021

His position was also confirmed by the statements of QCP Capital what he said: “So far, the selling pressure has actually limited every rally. The question is whether this will lead to a bearish breakdown. We are convinced that the market does will consolidate instead of dropping further“.

So it could be inferred that there would be a good chance of an ascent for Bitcoin and for other cryptocurrencies related to it. Of course it’s always about forecasts which can be subject to even extreme variations. Therefore one should always move with extreme caution even if someone would say: “Bitcoin at $ 56,000 looks like a bargain“. To posterity a large sentence.