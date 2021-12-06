“Encouraging signs on symptoms and disease”. And a new theory of origin emerges











There are “encouraging signs” on the Omicron variant. To say it is Anthony Fauci, immunologist and advisor to the President of the United States of America Joe Biden, who photographed the current picture of the new coronavirus variant in some statements released to ‘CNN’.

Omicron variant: Anthony Fauci’s point

Anthony Fauci, also protagonist of the latest episode of ‘Atlantide’, told ‘Cnn’: “There are encouraging signs about symptoms of the Omicron variant e on the severity of the disease. However, it must be prudent“.

The expert then explained: “The variant is becoming the dominant variant in South Africa. Here in the US it is in at least 15 states and it is in at least 40 countries ”.

Regarding the effectiveness of the vaccines against Omicron, Fauci added: “The vaccines we are using are directed at the original strain of the virus. We are getting good protection against the Delta variant, especially with the dose booster. With the booster, there will probably be a considerable level of protection even against the Omicron variant ”.

The new theory on the origin of the Omicron variant

Meanwhile, new data emerges on the Omicron variant.

Professor Wolfgang Preiser, from Stellenbosch University, spoke about the origin of the Omicron variant to the ‘Dpa’: “According to current knowledge, an early form of the Omicron variant has evolved as a separate form of the virus before the Alpha and Delta variants emerged“.

The hypothesis is that Omicron evolved over months without attracting particular attention.

The variant may have developed in a patient with HIV or another form of immunodeficiency. “It’s a hypothesis and it’s not proven,” Preiser said.

The three new information on the Omicron variant

Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute, told the ‘BBC’: “We know 3 things we didn’t know last week: the first is that the virus is spreading with extraordinary speed in South Africa, the increase in cases is much faster than in the previous 3 waves. It seems that Omicron is able to spread very easily and virtually all the cases we see now in South Africa are Omicron cases ”.

Hanekom then added: “The second thing concerns the data we have on reinfections. After having Covid, you have about the1% chance, or even less, to contract the infection again and get sick again from this virus ”.

Hanekom again: “The third portion of data we have refers to clinical cases and the severity of the disease. The data suggests that the disease could occur more frequently among young people and, in particular, among those not vaccinated. So far, the symptoms have appeared milder“.

His clarification: “I want to emphasize that we must be cautious: these are the very first days. A large part of the hospitalized people are not vaccinated. THE vaccines may be less effective but the important point is that, we believe, they protect against serious illness and death. We should have laboratory data on vaccine efficacy within a week ”.



06-12-2021 09:12