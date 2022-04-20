End indoor masks in Spain | COVID, live and last minute from the BOE and the Council of Ministers

Exceptions to the use of the mask indoors

The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the modification of the decree by which it is put end to the mandatory use of masks indoors starting this Wednesday, except in some areas.

In this way, users of means of air, rail or cable transport and busesas well as in the tPublic transportation of travelers must continue to wear masks. Likewise, they will continue to be mandatory in the eenclosed spaces of ships and boats in which it is not possible to maintain the distance of 1.5 meters, except in the cabins, when they are shared by groups of cohabitants.

In the social health centers, workers and visitors will have to wear a mask when they are in shared areas. Also they health centres, services and establishmentssuch as pharmacies, will be places where workers, visitors and patientswith exception of people admitted when they stay in their room, they will have to continue to wear a mask.

In it work environmentin general, The use of a mask will not be mandatorys, according to the BOE. However, the responsible for occupational risk preventionin accordance with the corresponding risk assessment of the job, will be able to determine the appropriate preventive measures to be implemented in the workplace.