End masks in Spain | COVID in Spain, last minute live today | XE variant, vaccine, strains…

Catalonia removes the masks from schools starting this Tuesday

The Government has published tonight from Monday to Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat de Catalunya (Dogc) the resolution that abolishes the mandatory nature of the mask for primary and secondary students within educational centers.

The resolution, consulted by Europa Press, comes into force this Tuesday, when Catalan students return to school after the Easter holidaysand one day before the mask ceases to be compulsory in the interior spaces of the whole of Spain, although the specific places in which its use will continue to be stipulated are not yet officially known.

According to the resolution published in the Dogc, the benefit in the well-being of the students that the removal of the mask supposes “outweighs the risk of transmission”because the increase in transmission associated with lifting the measure is small.

It also specifically assesses the impact of the mask “in terms of conditions of learning, social interaction and personal development”.

The Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimonannounced its willingness to lift the use of the mask in classrooms one day before the withdrawal of the measure in most contexts in Spain because he doesn’t see “any sense” in doing it one day after classes return after the Easter holidays.