End masks indoors | COVID, live, BOE exceptions and last minute in Spain

The US will appeal the ruling that overturned its order to wear a mask on public transport

The US Department of Justice has announced that will appeal a court ruling that has annulled the order to wear a mask on public transport in the country, with the aim of restoring that measure.

The Department of Justice spokesman Anthony Coleyhas made public in a tweet that this agency The case will be appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.based in Atlanta (Georgia) and with a conservative majority.

The Justice Department’s decision came shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will assure that they still consider the mandate necessary which, until this Monday, forced the wearing of masks on planes, trains or buses.

“The CDC continues to believe that an order requiring the use of face coverings on public transportation and indoors remains necessary for public health at this time.”has indicated that agency in a statement.

The centers have added that, in his view, the order was consistent with his “legal authority to protect public health”after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mandate and accused the CDC of “exceeding” its powers.

As a result of the order issued this Monday by Magistrate Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, U.S. authorities and airlines immediately stopped requiring the wearing of masks on board planes and other forms of public transportationas well as in airports and stations.