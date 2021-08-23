End of Break for Dogecoin, Help Comes from Walmart?

The price of Dogecoin, after the latest positive events including the re-establishment of the Dogecoin Fundation after 6 years, could receive a further subsidy thanks to the giant Walmart. On August 16, it was reported that the US retail giant was looking for a cryptocurrency expert who could develop and lead a digital currency strategy and product roadmap for the company. Basically, Walmart is looking for someone with a track record of leading companies, with at least 10 years of experience in product / program management and marketing of technology-based products.

Walmart hinted at the core of its future digital currency strategy noting that it will allow for a “broad set of payment options for its customers“, Although not yet in cryptocurrency. It is notified that in 2019, Walmart had already filed a patent for a blockchain-based digital currency based on the US dollar that was, at the time, similar to Facebook’s first proposals for what was then known as Libra. There will likely be room for the quintessential Dogecoin meme coin.

Crypto winter is coming for the DOGE, but Coinbase is preparing

Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has amassed a cash fund worth US $ 4 billion over the past two very productive quarters for the company in preparation for the winter decline in retail cryptocurrency and retail trading volumes. higher operating costs caused by regulatory hurdles.

The company is also reportedly expected to use the funds to cover the costs of a variety of factors, including compliance with new regulations enacted by the US legislature.

Coinbase also announced its official launch in Japan in partnership with banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, also revealing plans to add $ 500 million in cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet and invest 10% of all profits generated in digital assets in the future.

Therefore, statistically until December the Dogecoin could continue its bullish run and try to recover the ground lost after the collapse of May 2020.

Dogecoin Techno-Graphic Analysis

As anticipated, the DOGE has lost 2.7% in the past 48 hours, but already today it seems that the bulls would like to tighten the game as the price briefly moved above the resistance at $ 0.321.

So, when Dogecoin sees enhanced buying pressure, it will likely point back to $ 0.347 first, and then to its true short-term target: the supply area between 0.40 / 0.44. $.

