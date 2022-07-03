End of contract 2023 – Lionel Messi, stop or again?

Landed at PSG with great fanfare in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi left his lifelong club, the FC Barcelona, to try a whole new adventure in the French capital. For its part, the capital club struck a monumental blow on the transfer market by securing the services of the ultimate idol. If from a marketing point of view, the approach has been more than convincing, we are however entitled today to wonder about the purely sporting aspect of the thing. Because yes, after a year, we can’t really say that the Pulga shone in Red and Blue, far from it. From there to imagine a departure from this transfer window?

Lionel Messi, a player who failed to find his place?

It is an understatement to say that the first steps of Lionel Messi outside Catalonia have been scrutinized very closely. It’s simple, during his very first match with the PSGon August 29 on the lawn of the Reims Stadiumall the cameras around the world are focused on Auguste DeLaune. An entry into play, in the 66th minute, of the most sober to launch the idyll of the Argentinian in Paris. Yes, but now, this so-called idyll was not really one. Match after match, we thus felt the left-hander far from his level, he who nevertheless came out of a simply astounding 2020-2021 exercise with the FC Barcelona.

If many have tried to reassure themselves by exposing the need for Lionel Messi to adapt to his new life, his new place within a whole new team and a whole new championship, it is clear that his entire season has been in its infancy. It stays Lionel Messi, so flashes of genius, he experienced a few. In the group stage of the Champions League for example, he was influential and decisive. With 5 achievements in six games, we keep in mind his masterful goal against Manchester Cityhis very first with the PSG, he was able to (partially) meet expectations. But in League 1the former Blaugrana never managed to find the right carburation.

This observation is deliberately negative because we are talking about an extraordinary player. A player who had to take some leadership. Nevertheless, we have too often seen him lost on the green rectangle. Despite this, this state of affairs is nuanced by statistics that are far from being disadvantageous. So, in terms of goals scored in the French elite, this is certainly far too insufficient with 6 goals in 26 matches. On the other hand, with 14 assists, he ranks as the second best passer in the championship, three units behind Kylian Mbappé. Also in the penultimate gesture, the Pulga stood out with an average of 2.34 “penultimate passes” every 90 minutes. He is the best in this area. Ball at his feet, Lionel Messi was also effective with an average of 61% of successful dribbles for at least 100 attempts. Again, he monopolizes the first place. Finally, and this highlights his glaring lack of success, Lionel Messi has touched the amounts in Ligue 1 11 times in 2021-2022. A number that allows him to recover the non-honorary reward of the most unlucky player in the championship. Indeed, no one has done better, or worse, in previous years in Ligue 1…

The opinion of the CS editorial staff:

If some rumors begin to flow in the Iberian media on a hypothetical desire of the Parisian board to separate from its number 30, at Fan Channel we don’t really agree with that. Indeed, if we were able to criticize the lack of enthusiasm shown by Lionel Messi, there is no denying that this season has been a more than notable upheaval for him. The desire to see this as a simple transition becomes, therefore, very tempting. A transition to what will undoubtedly be his very last exercise on the old continent. Because yes, now 35 years old, it’s a safe bet that he will offer himself a last freelance in MLS then that he will join his native country, theArgentina, before concluding an extraordinary career. He cannot pack up on such a failure, and he himself must be aware of it. Lionel Messi remains a champion and, if only for his personal ego, must offer the PSG the best of what he can still bring to the football world. So certainly, it is no longer the Pulga that we have known, but, well used, which has not always been the case under the aegis of Mauricio Pochettinoit can become a major cog in the PSG version 2022-2023. Christophe Galtier wishes, according to the latest echoes, to rely heavily on him. It will therefore be up to him to find the right formula with his element and how to articulate the rest of the team. A mission that promises to be the most difficult, but the game can be worth the candle.

The opinion of the CSians

Leo Messi’s record at PSG*

League 1 : 26 matches played: 6 goals and 15 assists

: 26 matches played: 6 goals and 15 assists Champions League : 7 matches played : 5 goals I 1 yellow card

: 7 matches played : 5 goals I 1 yellow card French Cup : 1 match played

*Source : Transfermarkt

