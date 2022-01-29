End of emergency .. and all the emergency rules what will happen to them?

by Riccardo Lucis

27 JAN – Dear Director,

Undersecretary for Health Sileri announced yesterday in an interview with the Agi news agency that the state of emergency will probably not be extended beyond March 31, 2022 and we can only be happy about it. But there are some critical issues that will be resolved shortly.





Many emergency regulatory provisions, whose effects will cease with the end of the state of Emergency, must find a suitable declination in order to integrate with the old regulatory system in order to be able to bring that common sense found occasionally only in the emergency phase into daily practice.





As explanatory examples and referring to young medical professionals, who ask so much to listen, report:

● Extend the possibility of taking on positions in Primary Care and completely eliminate the incompatibilities for doctors attending the Specific Training Courses in General Medicine (CFSMG), currently made anachronistically incompatible again by Law 368/99 and subsequent amendments;





● Eliminate the incompatibilities for trainees, regulated by the same Law 368/99 and subsequent amendments, in order to allow young professionals both to meet the serious shortcomings of General Practitioners of regional services, where present, which emerge in all the territories of Italian soil, both to integrate their scholarship as a student with medical jobs;

● Extend the possibility of entering into freelance / CoCoPro contracts, compatible with specialist training and only where there are staff shortages and after having completed all the appropriate maneuvers to search for staff for open-ended and fixed-term competitions and tenders;

● Extend the hiring terms for postgraduates starting from the third year of specialization: no longer until 31/12/2022 (combined with Law 145/2018, DL 35/2019 converted into Law 60/2019, DL 162/2019 converted into Law 8/2020 and DL 14/2020 converted into Law 27/2020), but make it stable over time;

● Extend the terms of recognition of work activities carried out during the specialist training period, both for General Medicine and for University Specializations, and make it permanently possible within individual training courses;

● Evaluate the possibility of hiring, where there are shortcomings and after passing the competition in the alternative to those entitled to, also of trainees enrolled in years prior to III.

There is a logic that unites some proposals, namely the overcoming of the anachronistic structure provided for by Law 368/99, aiming instead at the much vaunted training-work that in Italy is not effectively activated, with postgraduates currently enrolled in universities as students, instead of the stipulation of a training-work contract, and colleagues enrolled in the specific training courses in regional general medicine (CFSMG) compensated with regional scholarships even more ridiculous in substance!

I stop at these examples and proposals, but we could continue.

At a time when everyone is making enormous sacrifices, from hospital departments and support services (such as analysis laboratories), to territorial medicine and its general practitioners, as well as all the staff who revolve around the provision of health services (sector , oss, auxiliaries … etc.), we must be prompt in modifying an outdated regulatory system and give young professionals the opportunity to do their part by integrating the existing health personnel in order to overcome the serious shortcomings present in our territories, perhaps also helping to reduce waiting times / waiting lists, a problem that often appears in the headlines of newspapers.

On several occasions and by several trade unions and associations, proposals have been made to try to employ young professionals, improve their working conditions and contractual forms, in order to introduce new life blood into our regional health systems and give concrete answers to citizens.

The time has come for the institutions to take their steps towards the citizens and professionals in training involved: we are ready, and you?

Riccardo Lucis

Doctor Specializing in specialized training

Continuity of Care Doctor

ANAAO-ASSOMED FVG

January 27, 2022

