End of green pass and masks: Covid forecasts with the end of the restrictions

Bologna, April 9, 2022 – With the end of the state of emergency on March 31, some of the obligations we have become accustomed to in these two years of the pandemic fell, while others will be lifted in the coming months. FromMay 1 the obligation to wear the will drop mask in almost all indoor places (but not all, as far as we know so far) and, again from May 1st it will no longer be necessary to exhibit the Green pass (not even the basic one) to enter the workplace. From 31 December, then, it is assumed the end of the obligation to vaccination for the over 50.

Each of these measures has had different effects on our lives and the progress of the pandemic, but what will happen when they are gone? We asked the President of the Italian Society of Telemedicine, the Bolognese cardiologist and angiologist Antonio Vittorino Gaddi.

Learn more: Covid, variant Xj isolated in Italy: equivalent to Xe, more contagious than Omicron

Doctor Gaddi, what are the effects of the end of the state of emergency on the pandemic? What will happen this summer?

“It is impossible to predict it, but there could be a worsening of the pandemic curve. It is a calculated risk, it is right to break down indirect control, but we must keep our attention very high. The pandemic is improving but it has not passed, the Coronavirus can diminish , but at the same time become more contagious. Furthermore, contagion should not be confused with the degree of fatality of the disease. Not to clog intensive care is a second objective “.

And in the long run?

“The situation could evolve in a serious way if we do not act on health management. The waiting lines in the operating theaters are very long, plus no specific therapies have been designed for Long Covid. At this moment we are trying to understand what consists: it is not just a chronicity of symptoms. Even asymptomatic patients (it is estimated that they are about 30% of the total recovered) could experience heart attacks, strokes, pulmonary embolisms and acute vascular diseases within a year of contagion. long wave. In addition there will be refugees from Ukraine, potentially positive for the virus, to manage. These are the nodes to manage “.

What will happen if we stop using masks?

“I hope you will not stop using them, personally I will continue to wear it (the Ffp3, not the Ffp2). In closed places it is good to keep it on your face and take it off when you go out. I will stop wearing it only when I am sure that it is there in the premises an excellent ventilation system, but this is unlikely for now. We must not forget that there are about 1 million infected people, among whom many (the paucisymptomatic) continue to go out “.

Do you think the green pass was a useful tool? What will change when the obligation falls?

“It is a tool that educates and has induced citizens to get vaccinated, from this point of view it is useful. As an anti Covid measure it is not, since at the same time no other parallel tools have been used. The Governments have imagined that the response to the virus was compulsory vaccination and that’s it. The latter part is the problem, people have respected a bureaucratic rule, but have not really learned how to fight the infection “.

And the compulsory vaccination for over 50s?

“The vaccine was a very useful tool, not to avoid contagion, but to limit fatality. It would be good, therefore, to continue on this path and not get used to the fact that one dies from Covid, even if deaths are in sharp decline” .

Do you think the fourth dose of the vaccine is needed for everyone in the fall?

“I’m not sure, vaccination policies have been perfect for now. In science, however, there are doubts about which vaccine to use for the fourth dose. The question is not only whether to booster (the effectiveness of the third dose will decrease certainly), but which one and when. In any case, it is advisable to strictly follow the indications given by the government “.

What could be the alternative means to limit the contagion?

“Ventilation in schools, to begin with, and more effective masks (the Ffp3). The population should be better taught how to behave: when to ventilate the house, what to do in public places and more. In every environment there are different antiviral measures”.

How to reconcile the return to normality with safety?

“Experts should study specific strategies: the important thing is to diversify. The rules to follow on the beach cannot be the same as in a factory, just the Green pass and the meter of distance are not enough. We need to design specific solutions, with engineers and doctors , and do case-by-case studies. Each situation has at least 10 different paths, flattening them means losing this battle. There are companies that have had exceptional results by doing much more than required by law “.