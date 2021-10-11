End of Justice – No one is innocent: Denzel Washington and the detail on his teeth in the film

Denzel Washington characterized in a peculiar way the character of Roman, protagonist of End of Justice – No one is innocent.

In many scenes of End of Justice – Nobody is innocent, observing the teeth of Denzel Washington, you can see a rather peculiar detail: the actor chose to change many characteristics of his physical appearance before the shooting of the film began.

Roman J. Israel, Esq .: Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell in a scene from the film

In some sequences of the film, the gap between Washington’s two front incisors is clearly visible, a problem that had been quite disabling during his adolescence. The actor decided to fix this blemish with dental caps sometime after high school, but later removed them for this role, believing they would give the character a more authentic look.

During an interview with Denzel it was asked: “Where did you get inspiration for Roman’s physical appearance in End of Justice – No one is innocentWashington replied that Eddie Murphy was his main inspiration for the role of the idealistic lawyer.

End of Justice: No one is innocent, Denzel Washington in a picture from the film

End of Justice: No one is innocent got 51% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the site’s critical consensus states: “Intriguing, but awkwardly confusing, Roman J. Israel, Esq. Lives off its eponymous protagonist, played magnetically by Denzel Washington, but never manages to go further“.