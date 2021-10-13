End of Justice – No one is innocent: plot, cast and trivia about the film

Established as a screenwriter of films such as Real Steel, The Bourne Legacy And Kong: Skull Island, Dan Gilroy showed all his talent with the 2014 thriller The Jackal – Nightcrawler, also directed by him and focused on an unscrupulous attack reporter ready to do anything to get a scoop. In 2017 Gilroy then returned to the cinema with his second feature film as a director, titled in Italy End of Justice – Nobody is innocent (the original title is instead Roman J. Israel, Esq.). This is also a thriller, but this time of a legal nature.

The story takes place in fact in the world of law, drawing inspiration from famous films that had already told this area, in particular The verdict, directed in 1982 by Sydney Lumet. Presented at the Toronto International Film Festival, however, the film received a rather lukewarm reception on that occasion, which prompted the director and producers to get back to editing. About 12 minutes were cut, while the pace was speeded up. These changes allowed the film to be more successful when it was released in theaters. In particular, to obtain the main awards was the leading actor, Denzel Washington.

Although less successful than the previous feature film directed by Gilroy, this second feature of his (review here) is still full of fascinating ideas, which do not fail to attract fans of the genre. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

End of Justice – No one is innocent: the plot of the film

The film is set in modern-day Los Angeles, and stars the lawyer Roman J. Israel, a former civil rights activist in the turbulent 1960s and 1970s and now a valued shadow collaborator of William Jackson, a famous lawyer who has always been on the side of the humblest. When his partner is rushed to hospital for a fulminant heart attack, Roman is faced with the need to personally manage the various lawsuits, a task he had always avoided due to his unmanageable nature. In addition, he is faced with the liquidation of the law firm itself.

The bankruptcy manager George PierceHowever, he sees in that eccentric and clumsy lawyer a true genius of jurisprudence and therefore offers him a job in his very famous firm. At first reluctant to the idea, Roman will be convinced by the need to work, until he is then bewitched by the dazzling temptations that this new life offers him. Soon, however, he will find himself cornered by a tough choice: pursue cynical career successes or fight once again for civil human rights. The choice, as he will discover, will be less simple and obvious than expected.

Loading... Advertisements

End of Justice – No one is innocent: the cast of the film

As anticipated, the two-time Oscar winner plays the lawyer Roman J. Israel Denzel Washington, which thanks to this new interpretation has obtained yet another nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. On that occasion, he was the only candidate actor, whose film was not also present in the “best film” category. The actor has prepared with great dedication to the role, always trying to find new elements to characterize the character. For example, in the film there is a noticeable gap between his two front teeth. Washington had had that gap fixed with dental caps sometime after high school, but decided to remove them for this role.

Next to him, in the role of the unscrupulous George Pierce, the actor plays instead Colin Farrell. His character was originally much more present in the film, but several of his scenes have been cut or transformed following the director’s reassembly. The actress Carmen Ejogo, seen in movies like Anarchy – Judgment night, Selma – The road to freedom And Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is instead present in the role of Maya Alston. Then there are actors such as Amanda Warren as Lynn Jackson, Tony Plana in those of Jessie Salinas e Shelley Hennig like Olivia Reed. Robert Prescott instead is Judge Adam W. Hilliard.

End of Justice – Nobody is innocent: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of End of Justice – Nobody is innocent thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Tuesday 12 October at 21:10 hours On the canal Rai Movie.

Source: IMDb