end of marriage with Urdangarin after 22 years- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

Cristina di Borbone’s husband surprised with another woman from the Spanish magazine “Lecturas”. “Things happen,” said the former handball champion. “I knew it,” she says from Switzerland

After 22 years of marriage, the nuptials of the Infanta of Spain, Cristina di Borbone and Iñaki Urdangarin, former handball player and former Duke of Palma de Mallorca, arrive at the end. A really complicated year for royal couples and from the world of entertainment that never as in this period are struggling with separations and farewells. The Spanish magazine “Lecturas” photographed King Felipe’s brother-in-law walking hand in hand with another woman in Bidart, France, where his family owns a property. This is the 43-year-old lawyer Ainhoa ​​Armentia and the two were entering the headquarters of the law firm Imaz & Asociados.

The Infanta’s reaction

“These things can happen and we will be able to manage them in the best way,” said Iñaki Urdangarin. while the reaction of the Infanta Cristina was simple and clear: “I knew it,” she said from the Switzerland where she lives. The two were married since 1997, they have four children but their marriage has always been rather stormy due to the frequent infidelities he forgave to his wife. Furthermore, since 2013 Iñaki Urdangarin has been at the center of a series of legal woes for fraud, hence Felipe’s decision to eliminate his sister from the line of succession to the throne and to remove the title of Dukes from her and her former brother-in-law. .