End of masks in Spain | COVID in Spain, last minute live

Brazil declares the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in “extinction phase”

The third wave of the covid pandemic in Brazil is “in the extinction phase”affirmed this Friday the state-run Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), linked to the Ministry of Health and main center of medical studies in the countrywhich has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus in the world.

According to the Fiocruz COVID-19 Observatory Bulletin, Both the incidence and mortality from coronavirus maintain a trend of sharp decline in Brazilwhich has allowed that, for the first time since May 2020, the 27 states of the country have COVID mortality rates less than 0.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“The new data allow us to affirm that the third epidemic wave in Brazil, with a predominance of the omicron variant, is in the extinction phase”has concluded the bulletin, which highlights the gradual reduction in the number of serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Scientists warn, however, that this scenario does not mean the end of the pandemicand that can be altered in the event that new, more lethal variants emerge or that escape the immunity generated by the vaccines,” the bulletin clarified.

The conclusion represents a relief for Brazil, which is the second country with the most deaths from COVID-19 in the worldafter the United States, with almost 661,000 victims, and the third with more casesafter the US and India, with 30.1 million infections.