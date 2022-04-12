End of masks in Spain | COVID in Spain, last minute live

Japan detects its first case of COVID-19 with the combined variant omicron XE

Japan has detected its first case of COVID-19 with the omicron XE variant in an asymptomatic woman who landed on March 26 at Tokyo’s Narita airport from the United Statesas reported by the Ministry of Health.

The woman, in her thirties had received the two-dose schedule of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizerdid not present any symptoms and had embarked with the regulatory negative test to enter the Asian country, but his test at the airport returned a positive result.

The patient was isolated in accommodation designated by government authorities until he completed his quarantine, according to information provided by the authorities.

Genetic sequencing analyzes from the National Institute of Diseases determined that the woman’s samples matched the omicron XE variant, a combination of the original BA.1 strain and the BA.2 subvariant that occurs when someone contracts both at the same timeand that it is more contagious, although its seriousness is under study.

“More information needs to be collected to determine its spread characteristics and the severity of the disease.. We will closely monitor the movement of this mutation and do tests while we attend to the scientific information that comes out and observe the situation in other countries,” Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said today when asked at a press conference.