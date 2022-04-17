End of masks in Spain | COVID in Spain, last minute live today | XE variant, vaccine…

End of the masks: science, between the now and the better to wait

The mandatory use of masks in most interiors comes to an end next week. A measure for which we should wait a little longer, according to some scientists, although for others the time has comeand all agree not to rule out that, at some point, they may be necessary again.

The Council of Ministers plans approve on Tuesday that they are no longer mandatory, except in health centers, social health centers and public transporta measure that follows others such as confirmed cases of COVID-19 with mild symptoms no longer having to isolate themselves or the end of quarantines for close contacts of a positive person.

The virologist at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC) Sonia Zúñiga believes that it would be “wise” to wait to see how these other measures work before suppressing the masks and “it could be sensible” to withdraw them “gradually”, starting with lower-risk environments, such as schools, since children have “a much lower risk of severe disease.”

The data from last day 12 indicate that the COVID incidence in people over 60 years of age was 435 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at fourteen days, but For the immunologist Carmen Álvarez, from the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), we would have to wait for an incidence of less than 50 cases.

For the microbiologist at the University of Navarra, Ignacio López-Goñi, “it is time” to remove the mask indoorsbut that they are not going to be mandatory “does not mean that they are not recommended”.