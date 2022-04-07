End of masks in Spain | COVID in Spain, last minute live

Covid-19 increases the risk of blood clots up to six months after being infected

A study published today by British Medical Journal (BMJ), has detected that having been infected with Covid-19 increases the risk of developing serious blood clotseven six months after infection.

The Swedish study reveals an increased risk of tdeep vein thrombosis up to three months after Covid-19 infection, from pulmonary embolism up to six months later, and from a hemorrhagic event up to two months later.

The risk is higher among patients with comorbidities and those with severe Covid-19and was more marked during the first pandemic wave than in the second and third, according to the study.

To conduct the study, the researchers identified more than one million people in Sweden infected with the coronavirus between February 1, 2020 and May 25, 2021and matched them for age, sex, and place of residence with four million people who were not infected. With this they calculated the rates of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding among people who had Covid-19 throughout the control period and compared it with the group without contagion.

According to the researchers, higher risks seen during the first wave compared to the next two could be explained by the improvements in treatments and vaccine coverage among older patients.