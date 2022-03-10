End of massive Bitcoin purchases! BTC Ethereum and BNB Crash Rumbles in Global Markets

photo freepik.com

The market is headed in the wrong direction. The prices of today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, are still marking scattered directions… Just as we see some cryptocurrencies more bullish, we see others collapsing completely and the latter are precisely the ones that we are going to analyze right now. Let’s take a look at Bitcoin BTC, Binance Coin BNB and Ethereum ETH.

BNB Analysis

We see the future of BNB vastly blurred… We paid 417.76 dollars for BNB, a cryptocurrency that has fallen 4.72% in the last few hours, being 7.67% in the last week. What about the data that can give us a clearer picture of the BNB situation of the last few hours? Well then… Its market volume is staying at $2,179,574,083, with its market capitalization being $62,312,517,375.

Binance Coin cryptocurrency real-time chart over a one-day time frame

Bitcoin-BTC Analysis

Bitcoin has never abandoned its first place in the ranking of cryptocurrencies, being the most invested cryptocurrency, but beware, its prices have fallen in recent hours and not a little. Even despite the crisis in the cryptocurrency market that it has recently gone through and from which it has not really come out at all, during the last hours, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has come to retain such volatility, which has allowed it to be bullish and bearish at times… Its market volume during the last 24 hours has been 32,964,189,079 dollars, being the market capitalization of 744,541,714,487 dollars. How do you see it right now? The price of Bitcoin is staying at $39,229.4, after falls of 10.07% during the last week, and a 6.3% increase during the last 24 hours.

Real-time chart of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency over a one-day time frame

Ethereum ETH Analysis

The cryptocurrency we are here to talk about is currently at $2,589.65. Its trajectory is 2.61% of increases in the last 24 hours, being 19.74% of increases in what has been the last week. All this is defined by the data of your last 24 hours; of a market volume of $13,702,206,918 and a market capitalization of $310,770,919,084.

Real-time chart of the Ethereum cryptocurrency over a one-day timeframe