End of preventive medicine when you turn 70

This letter is to denounce, that when you turn 70, you are already out of the Public Health prevention system. Specifically, the protocol for the early detection of breast cancer begins at age 50. Every two years you get a mammogram, and so on until you turn 70. Moment in which they notify you that you are already out and that you go to your doctor if you need it.

In the colon cancer early detection protocol you participate through a fecal occult blood sample. But when you turn 70, you are already told that you are already out, because of your age. I find it outrageous, why this discrimination because of our age?

I express through this letter my strongest protest and ask the health authorities not to exclude usn of these prevention protocols because of our age, since we need them and we deserve them. Because health is the most important thing even if you are 70 years old.

If you are a reader of 65YMORE and you want to report any situation you have witnessed, give your opinion on any current issue or any circumstance that affects you, you can send us a letter to our newspaper. It is very simple. You just have to enter LETTERS TO THE EDITOR or fill out this form: