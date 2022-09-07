end of series for Lionel Messi in the Champions League – Foot11.com

Author of a very good start to the season, in tune with his club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi started yesterday Tuesday, September 6, 2022 against Juventus Turin. A habit. This contrasts sharply with his replacement, something unheard of since… 2014! More

Lionel Messi, a monument in the Champions League

At 35, Lionel Messi has won everything, or almost. The seven-time Ballon d’Or, at Paris Saint-Germain since last year, has already won the Champions League four times and hopes to help the capital club go all the way this season. It must be said that in C1, the Pulga has already played… 157 matches. For a record of 125 goals and 41 assists. Simply astronomical figures. Yesterday Tuesday, the Argentinian did not score. He also gave way to rookie Carlos Soler in the 84th minute of play. A match fact that the former Barça star had not known for ages.

Leo Messi, in the colors of PSG during the 2022 pre-season. (Icon Sport)

The Pulga replaced in C1, unprecedented since 2014

Indeed, to see Lionel Messi not finish a Champions League match, you have to go back to October 21… 2014, almost eight years ago. An eternity. Under the Mauricio Pochettino era, the Pulga always finished the matches where he started, regardless of the competition. Since the arrival of Christophe Galtier, things have changed. The native of Marseille brought out the native of Rosario against Monaco then Toulouse in Ligue 1.

2014 – Lionel Messi was substituted in a Champions League match for the first time since October 21, 2014, the end of a streak of 63 starts in the competition while playing the full 90 minutes each time. Unusual. #PSGJuve #PSGJUV pic.twitter.com/JTwIx9iaAs — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 6, 2022

A management that is not specific to the Argentine legend. Thus, Neymar replaced Kylian Mbappé shortly after the hour mark last weekend in Nantes. While Maccabi Haifa and Lyon are notably on the Parisians’ schedule before the international break, everyone’s playing time must be optimized. Still, when leaving the lawn of the Parc des Princes at the start of the week, Lionel Messi saw a formidable series of 63 starts, playing 90 minutes each time, come to an end.