End of state of emergency: what changes from 1 April – Chronicle

Bologna, 30 March 2022 – Approved by the Government on January 31, 2020, from the day after tomorrow, Friday 1 Aprilthe state of emergency linked to Covid will end.

What does it mean? For example, the super green pass (it remains mandatory for cinemas, theaters, discos, gyms and swimming pools) while the basic green certificate (obtained with a negative swab) will remain necessary to access indoor activities, such as the restaurants.

Instead, it can be consumed outdoors at the bar without a pass, which will no longer be necessary even in the hotelin the shops and in local public transport.

The masks they remain mandatory indoors, for another month.

The passage brings with it two other important innovations: the end of colors of the regions to determine the degree of risk linked to the pandemic and the reintegration of the unvaccinated school staff suspended in the last three months from office, even if not for teaching.

In this context of easing of restrictionshowever, caution must be observed because the virus there is and the Omicron variant gallops. The warning comes today from the president ofOrder of doctors Of Reggio EmiliaPietro Ragni: “I think it is premature discontinuation of precautions, but not the obligations. People must begin to live in a climate with less conflict between for and against, or between enemies and friends. A peaceful coexistence must be recovered and this, inevitably, also passes fromtaking responsability of the individual first “.

Quarantine, isolation, tampons: what to do

The rules for the forty: after close contact with a positive for Covidthe distinction between vaccinated And not vaccinated and for all there is a period of self-monitoring 10 days with the obligation to wear the mask Ffp2. Stay isolation for the positives and this “is fine”, is the opinion of Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua. “This is also a way to protect the vulnerable from contagion – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – And therefore in this sense it is right to continue along this line”, more cautiously oriented than what was announced by other countries more determined in moving towards stop to the mandatory isolation of Coronavirus cases. Well then, according to the expert’s thought, he did the Ministry of Health in recent days to specify that the isolation of those infected by Sars-CoV-2 will apply the provisions of the ministerial circular of 4 February last: the positives will have to wait 7 days (10 if not vaccinated) before taking a swab, a test that must be negative in order to end the quarantine. “I definitely think it’s better than that the positives stay at home “has no doubts Crisanti.

However, Crisanti rejects the DIY tamponsin this epidemic phase: “Now it makes no sense to do them. The only thing you need to do the test for right now is protect the frail and in this case you have to do the molecular buffer. The rest is a waste of money. ”