While the debate continues globally as to whether cryptocurrencies can take the place of traditional currencies and digital payments, Bitcoin continues to increase trade and become an increasingly popular and traded currency. What future for digital currencies? It is difficult to estimate as for the moment there is a certain mistrust even on the part of central banks.

Today we are going to define the current trend of Bitcoin and make short and medium / long term forecasts. Our Research Department had written in August that in the 38,000 area it was time to return as buyers. In October, in the area of ​​48,000 euros, a return above the annual highs was assumed, which at that time had been marked at 54,229.70.

What happened from that moment on?

Bitcoin (BTC EUR), since the beginning of the year has marked the minimum at 22,658.90 and the maximum at 59,725. Right now, it stands at around 43,937.9. From the annual highs to date, the decline has been around 26.3%. Is this retracement an opportunity to buy or is it better to wait for further declines? End of the Bitcoin rush?

Let’s proceed step by step and resume the projections made in our previous article for the next 12 months or until October 2022:

minimum waiting area 38,415 / 46,335

maximum waiting area 70,345 / 79,114.

What are the levels that will continue to keep this projection intact?

Until there is a weekly and then monthly close of less than 33,793, in the coming months we will continue to project the updating of new highs compared to those already marked.

End of the Bitcoin rush? Here are the levels to monitor

Here is our investment strategy for the next 1/3 months:

at the moment the weekly trend is bearish and until a weekly close above 52,244.50 is seen, lows below the 35,493 area will be possible in the next 1/3 months.

A December close below 47,188 would be a first medium-term bearish sign that could begin to question the long-term trend of the cryptocurrency.

Which investment strategy?

At the moment, remain on the sidelines awaiting developments.