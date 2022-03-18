end of the green pass and vaccination obligation, new rules – Corriere.it

The new decree on Covid rules, the end of the reinforced and basic green pass and the vaccination obligation for over 50s and some categories of workers has been approved by the Council of Ministers

Measures



Stop color system of the regions (already sterilized, we will continue monitoring but it will not have an impact in terms of ordinances).

Forty



Even those who are not vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they have had a contact with a positiv

or. For schools, those who are positive will stay at home, those who do not continue to go to class without numerical constraints.

Obligation



Vaccination remains mandatory for over 50s (and for doctors, nurses, RSA operators, teachers and school staff, defense personnel, security, public aid, local police, secret services and penitentiary police) until June 15th but the basic green pass will be sufficient for work and only the 100 euro penalty remains for those over 50 who do not get vaccinated.



Masks



Today there is the obligation in all indoor places, with differentiation of places (in fact the Ffp2 mask is required in some). The provisions are all confirmed until April 30th.

Green pass



The basic green pass for long-distance transport will be served until April 30, while the stop to the obligation of Covid green certification for local public transport is sanctioned. The basic one (which can also be obtained with a tampon) remains necessary for continuous canteens and catering, public competitions, public and private training courses and visual interviews. The stadiums return with 100% capacity.

Until 30 April the reinforced green pass will be used for swimming pools, swimming centers, wellness centers, gyms, accommodation facilities, conferences, congresses, recreational centers, civil / religious ceremonies, gaming / betting / bingo halls, discos and similar, participation in shows and indoor sports competitions. It remains strengthened for counter / table catering services only indoors, outdoors right away.

From 1 May the green pass is eliminated.