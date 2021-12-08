End of the moratoriums, Ascom: “A thousand Bergamo companies at risk of closure”

About a thousand Bergamo companies are at risk of closure due to the end of the moratorium scheduled for next December 31st. The suspension of loans and pending mortgages introduced by the “Cura Italia” decree and subsequently extended with the obligation to pay only the interest note, is about to end, forcing companies to return to pay their debts with full and regular installments . A problem, as Oscar Fusini, director of Ascom Bergamo explains: “Faced with a trend in revenues that in some sectors is still 50 or 60% compared to normality, this means introducing an economic difficulty that can lead to insolvency and then to closure “. Tourism is still the sector most in difficulty, with too low revenues and a liquidity index that remains well below the average for the tertiary sector and it is micro enterprises, those with up to five employees who suffer more than all the others. For this reason, Ascom Bergamo asks to intervene, not so much on a further extension, but on an extension of the installment for those who need more time to recover from the crisis, as Fusini explains: “Not an extension that lowers the merit class of those who have debt, making them a bad creditor, but an extension of the duration, financially covered to avoid insolvency and allow those with less income to pay more peacefully – he adds -. We cannot fail to consider that entrepreneurs in difficulty are even more attackable by crime ».

Tangible concern