End of the pandemic? Von der Leyen extends the European green pass until summer 2023 – Il Tempo





While Denmark removes all restrictions for Covid and the Italian government seems willing not to further extend the state of emergency for the pandemic that expires on March 31, the European Commission extends the European green pass until the summer of next year.

In fact, the European Union government today approved the proposal to “extend the EU digital Covid certificate by one year”, that is, until June 30, 2023. This was confirmed by the spokesman of the commission Christian Wigand, during the press briefing. The European green pass “continues to be an exceptional measure” minimizes Wigand. The certificate, which aims to facilitate travel in Europe on the basis of agreements between states, must remain because “it is not possible to determine now the impact of a possible increase in infections in the second half of the year”, in his words.

From emergency to emergency, just like in Italy. The regulation establishing the EU pass, in fact, entered into force on 1 July 2021, had a limited duration of one year, which can be extended. The European green pass is valid 270 days after the completion of the first vaccination cycle, while it is unlimited after the third dose.