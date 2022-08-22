End of the reign of R&B? Chris Brown is offended

The musical future is also a matter of considerable stake. Until then, American rap dominates the world, accompanied by the R&B. That’s why Brown is shocked to hear about the death of R&B.

“R&B is not dead”

Known as P Diddythe American Sean Combs, rapper and producer for a long time raised a question that did not make everyone happy. The controversies that usually occur between artists concern their private life or the songs written by each other. But first in history, Chris Brown attacks Sean when the latter asks who killed the R&B. He is certainly not the only one to be flabbergasted after reading this assertion.

“When was the last time you heard a slow on the radio? » he posted on his instagram. Indeed, we would immediately agree with Chris because all the sounds of older generations sink, leaving R&B on the throne.

Chris persists saying that ” the R&B is not dead » and verbally attacks to those who think otherwise. What really needs to be asked is what prompted Sean’s question. Because no one is himself, the voluntary cause of his decline. Perhaps he was only trying to liven up the gallery. One thing is certain now, it is that he will have to withdraw his remarks if he wants to make the peace with Brown.

Point positive that could stem from the situation is that Chris and the like-minded rappers are coming out of new hitsin response. Something to delight the public!