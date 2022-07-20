End of “The Walking Dead” already has a synopsis: “Everyone will have to be held accountable”

“The Walking Dead” comes to an end. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve years after the premiere of walking dead, AMC will end the hit zombie drama. Though the network won’t release the first full trailer until San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, synopses for the remaining episodes have been released.

“In the next final episodes of walking dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group remains trapped in uncontrollable situations. The pressure to come is reaching a time when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of their individual trips accumulate into one or split them up forever?” reads the description.

In Part 2 of Season 11, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) lead a resistance movement against Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) within the walls of the Commonwealth. Outside its walls, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) wage war against the lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). delivery ended with Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside under Commonwealth military occupation.

Despite the end of walking dead, the universe created by Robert Kirkman will live on. AMC has already announced a spin-off of Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) entitled Isle of the Dead which will follow the adventures of the characters in New York. A Daryl spin-off is also in the works; a fiction titled Tales of the Walking Dead and a trilogy of movies headlined by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).