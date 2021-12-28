End of year barrels: 10 films to end the year under the banner of action

Will Smith in an image of I Am Legend (2007)

The end of 2021 is approaching and what could be better than welcoming the coming year (and goodbye to the old one!) With a marathon of action and adrenaline films? In the last days of the year, instead of with fireworks and firecrackers we make noise with the best action film on the market! Infinity comes to our aid with a Collection designed specifically for the occasion, to give its subscribers a New Year’s Eve with a bang: here are the 10 films we have selected to close the year under the banner of action.

1. John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Keanu Reeves in a close-up from the movie

Let’s open this list of action films with which to start the year with a bang with the first chapter of the John Wick saga, which confirmed Keanu Reeves as a true icon of action cinema. The story is that of a former killer who retired from the business despite being one of the most feared in circulation: when, however, the son of a Russian boss steals his car and kills his dog, which was given to him by his wife disappeared, John decides to get back into action and seek a well-deserved revenge. A series of breathtaking action sequences and a truly immersive story make John Wick a must-see for lovers of on-screen action.

2. John Wick – Chapter 2 (2016)

John Wick 2: an image of actor Keanu Reeves

Among the action films available in the Infinity Collection we also find the second chapter of the John Wick saga. In this new adventure our killer finds himself having to go into business with an Italian crime lord played by Riccardo Scamarcio, for which he will have to carry out a very dangerous mission. Also in John Wick – Chapter 2 the adrenaline-pumping action sequences and the captivating plot make it a cult of the genre.

3. I am legend (2007)

Will Smith and Willow Smith in a scene from I Am Legend

We continue with another film that was a great success when it arrived on the big screen: I Am Legend, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Will Smith. The story is about a virus that turns people into bloodthirsty zombies who can’t stand the sunlight. Robert Neville is a brilliant virologist who has remained in a ruined New York to seek a cure with which to save what remains of mankind: he will be able to find an antidote or he too will become a victim of the hordes of monsters that roam the city. ?

4. Rampage – Animal Fury (2018)

Rampage – Animal Fury: Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the film

Rampage – Animal Fury tells the story of a primatologist, Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson), who shares a deep bond with George, an extremely intelligent gorilla. However, a genetic experiment with catastrophic results transforms the primate and many other animals into enormous and furious creatures. As these bloodthirsty animals ravage North America, Okoye will try to find an antidote to prevent a global catastrophe: Will he, in addition to saving mankind, bring his friend George back to normal?

5. 300 (2007)

Gerard Butler with Lena Headey in a scene from the movie 300

We continue with a true cult of the action genre, 300, inspired by the graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller. The story is that of the clash between the Spartan king Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his 300 warriors, with the huge army of the Persian king Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), who would like to subdue Sparta. The film was shot with the chroma key technique in order to get as close as possible to the images of the original comic.

6. Attack on Power 2 (2016)

Attack on Power 2: Gerard Butler armed in a scene from the film

We continue the list of our films to recover on Infinity on New Year’s Eve with Attack on Power 2, the second chapter of the action series with Gerard Butler (the first was Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen), this time directed by Babak Najafi. After the terrorist attack against United States President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) has been foiled, Agent Mike Banning (Butler) is back in his personal stash and is now anxiously awaiting the birth of his first child. The death of British Prime Minister James Wilson, however, leads G8 members to the funeral in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London: a group of Yemeni terrorists thus chooses to use the opportunity to eliminate the most influential heads of state in the world. Will Mike be able to save the President and get away with it this time too?

7. Dredd – The Judge of the Apocalypse (2012)

Karl Urban’s first image in Dredd

Second film adaptation of the comic book character of the same name created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, Dredd – The Judge of the Apocalypse tells a story set in a post-apocalyptic America, in which the Judges, a police who can impart the law. issue their sentences and execute them without restrictions. Among them is Joseph Dredd (Karl Urban), who together with the newbie Cassandra must investigate the murder of three people in a two-hundred-story building. The crimes appear to have been signed by Madeline Madrigal (Lena Headey), known to all as Ma-Ma. The woman is really tough and will give Dredd and Cassandra a lot of trouble.

8. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the film

Another unmissable film of this genre is yet another chapter in the Mission: Impossible saga, this time directed by Christopher McQuarrie and again starring action star Tom Cruise. In this film, too, the gang of superspies led by Ethan Hunt must complete an impossible mission: a suitcase of plutonium and find whoever wanted to get their hands on it. Once again, needless to say, there is no shortage of breathtaking sequences: ready for another adrenaline-fueled journey around the world?

9. Godzilla 2 – King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, Godzilla and Ghidorah in a fight

After the events of the previous film in the saga, Godzilla (2014), humanity must decide how to deal with the problem of the Titans, gigantic monsters that have made their catastrophic reappearance. Are they a threat to be overcome or the salvation of the Earth, as many claim? A film that is worth seeing if only for the very rich cast of Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford and many others.

10. Shazam! (2019)

Shazam !: Jack Grazer and Zachary Levi in ​​a scene from the comic-movie

We end this list of action films with which to end the year with a bang with the fun Shazam !, cinecomic directed by David F. Sandberg. At the center of this story is Billy Batson (Asher Angel), an orphaned teenager who is forced to move in with yet another adoptive family. Among them, however, is Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), a disabled boy with whom he immediately forms a great friendship. One day, after having a fight with the bullies who annoyed Freddy, he is teleported to another dimension, a magical place called the Rock of Eternity: there a wizard named Shazam gives him special powers to defeat the supervillain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) at the head of the Seven Deadly Sins. Back on Earth, Billy immediately tests his new powers: just say the word Shazam! to transform into a very strong adult superhero (Zachary Levi). For Billy, a new life begins, fun and exciting yes, but certainly full of responsibility.

