End-of-year bonuses, between deadlines and extensions: who can still get them

Pandemic aside, the last year has certainly been characterized by countless numbers government approved bonuses. Sometimes to deal with the health emergency, other times to boost the economy (heavily tested by the crisis), now at the end of the year the time has come to take stock. In fact, not all state aid is confirmed in the text of the Draghi maneuver. Between the incentives expiring in 2021 and those extended to 2022, therefore, let’s try to take stock of the situation.

End-of-year bonuses: those expiring in December 2021

Beyond the extensions, for which the last word has not yet been said, the fate of many bonuses is not known today. If they will be confirmed in 2022, therefore, we do not know, because we have to wait for the approval of the budget law to have confirmation in this regard.

Of one thing, however, we are sure: the December 31, 2021 different are the state aid expiring. And some of them still have time to use them. Among these, for example, the cd. holiday bonus. The applications expired months ago but those who managed to submit them, and still have a credit (i.e. did not use the bonus), still have time until the end of the year to take advantage of the discount on stays in Italy.

Here we have explained to you how to use the holiday bonus for the Christmas and New Year holidays

The same fate also applies to many bonuses intended for families, such as the baby bonus, the bonus moms tomorrow and the daycare bonus. These are all interventions reactivated in 2021 but expiring on December 31st. How many and what resources will be allocated next year has not yet been specified by the Executive.

On the other hand, the fate ofSingle bridge check, recognized to couples of parents until the entry into force of the Single Check which – from January – will replace and incorporate all previous deductions intended for families with dependent children.

Here the guide on questions, requirements and ANF 2022 amounts

Bonus 2022: all aid and incentives active (or extended) next year

The list of state bonuses extended by the Draghi government probably clearly exceeds that of aid that will not be confirmed next year. If this were a race, however, the construction sector would certainly win, with many incentives that may still be requested in 2022 (but also in the years to come).

Specifically, i building bonuses extended in 2022 I am:

home bonus

sismabonus

first home bonus under 36

superbonus

mobile bonuses

face bonus (albeit with some changes).

To these must then be added those to which it was guaranteed extension until 2024, or:

green bonus

ecobonus

renovation bonus

Finally, making a general overview, the following may still be requested next year bonus:

bonus tv

culture bonus

hiring bonus under 36

bonus 100 euros in paychecks (the so-called Renzi bonus)

under 31 rental bonus, albeit with some changes (here we have summarized how to calculate the new contribution).

Also confirmed the cd. social bonuses, to reduce the cost of the bill, but only for electricity and gas (nothing has yet been specified on water).