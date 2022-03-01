End the weekend with a new free game

Few things are better than being able to get new games for free, and as many of you already know, being informed whenever there is an opportunity to increase our catalog of games, free, It is something that in this house we take to the letter.

Today we have explained to you how to obtain a free game through Steam, but today we have the possibility of obtaining another game thanks to a platform already common in these parts, Indiegala. On this occasion, the popular website offers us the possibility of obtaining Hamsterdam for freean interesting action and fighting title for one player.

Get free Hamsterdam

Obtaining this title is very simple, all we have to do is log in with our Indiegala account, and download the title via the link which you will find below. It’s that simple.

hamsterdam (Download)