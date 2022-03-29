End to drop in sales requirement to extend Covid ICO credits | Economy

The Government’s anti-crisis measures in the face of the war in Ukraine have a cornerstone in the ICO, which again gives a shield to credits for up to 10,000 million euros. In addition to this new line, the maturity of the shielded loans granted due to the pandemic, which are around 100,000 million euros, may be extended without the need for company turnover to have fallen more than 30% in 2020 compared to 2019. The grace period for the sectors most affected by the rise in fuel prices resulting from the war is also extended by six more months.

The new shield of financial institutions may be granted up to 10,000 million euros, with a grace period of 12 months, and the plan of good banking practices is modified to make it easier to achieve an extension of the maturity of the ICO credits granted during the Covid-19, as announced this Tuesday at the press conference after the council of ministers by the Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño.

Thus, it will no longer be necessary for the invoicing in 2020 of the company in question to have been reduced by more than 30% to access the extension of the term, and in addition, a grace period of six additional months is enabled for the sectors most affected by the war, as published this Tuesday by CincoDías. The self-employed and SMEs belonging to the agricultural, livestock, fishing and road transport sectors, highly affected by the increase in energy costs, may request a six-month extension of the grace period or through an additional grace period. It also establishes the obligation for financial entities to maintain working capital lines for all clients.

The grace period of the ICO lines launched by the pandemic had already been extended from one to two years and just now, without some activities having fully recovered the normality prior to the health crisis, the loans had to begin to be repaid. According to data from the ICO, 43% of all guaranteed loans had to start repaying the principal already in the second quarter of this year, in addition to interest, which added pressure to companies, while in the financial sector they feared by a wave of restructuring.

The new ICO line will be added to the existing one deployed by the Government after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which remains in force until June 30. At that time, guarantees were made available for up to 140,000 million euros (a first package of 100,000 million and a second of 40,000) to provide liquidity to the self-employed and companies and boost investment in business activities. Of that amount, Economy recognizes that almost 104,000 million euros have currently been granted, so that 36,000 million euros are still unused.

The deterioration of credits linked to the outbreak of Covid has been very limited, Calviño assured, adding that the public debt ratios over GDP will be below the Executive’s forecasts, hence the entire package can be deployed of measures to reduce the impact on citizens of the war in Ukraine unleashed by Putin.