Endangered whale gives birth while entangled in a fishing rope: “Both are in danger of dying”

Many words are spent in trying to explain the impact of man on nature, but often an image is enough to reach the heart and mind of the beholder. This is the case of a right whale, an endangered species, dragging a piece of entangled fishing line into its mouth while swimming with a newborn pup off the coast of Georgia in the United States.

The cub appears to be healthy and unharmed, according to Clay George, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. It is the second confirmed case of a right whale cub in Atlantic waters of the southeastern United States during the hatching season, which typically runs from December to March. A positive fact given that the North Atlantic right whales are considered critically endangered, with scientists estimating fewer than 350 specimens.

The mother whale trapped in a fishing rope swims with the newborn cub



George said he is only aware of one other report, made in January 2011, of a right whale entangled with a newborn and eventually managed to free himself. The female whale spotted last week, identified by the unique markings on her head, has been hauling the fishing rope since at least last March. The first report of this specimen in Cape Cod Bay, off the coast of Massachusetts, dates back to that date. Wildlife experts managed to shorten the rope before the whale headed south, but were unable to free it entirely.

“We have never seen a whale entangled like that come down here from the north and give birth to a baby,” explains George. It’s incredible. But it could ultimately still be a death sentence for her: the mother whale may have difficulty both breastfeeding her young and still have the energy needed to continue dragging the line while also trying to recover from potential mouth injuries. “.

Female right whales typically gorge in the waters where they feed and mate off New England and Canada before heading south to give birth. They will no longer eat until they return, a round trip that can take three months or more.

On Thursday, trained rescuers approached the mother whale and baby in a boat. After consulting with other experts, George said, the rescue team concluded that any attempt to further remove or shorten the fishing line would pose too great a risk to both the two whales and the boat’s crew.

Observers who scan the waters every day for whales and their pups during the birthing season will keep an eye on the couple: “My concern is that they still have two pieces of rope, about six meters, coming out from the left side. of the mouth – said George -. If those two pieces of rope end up knotting around each other and a noose forms, the puppy could end up getting entangled. “

Scientists and supporters of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium think that this species lost nearly 10 percent of its population last year, with their combined numbers dropping to around 336. Right whales were decimated during the era of commercial whaling when they were killed for their fat. Today their main enemy is fishing gear and collisions with ships which, according to scientists, are killing them faster than they can reproduce.

