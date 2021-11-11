“Ended up in hospital twice”, shock confession

In the course of a recent interview, the famous actor’s partner revealed the drama she experienced: the shock confession.

A real dramatic confession, the one that the wife of the famous and beloved actor revealed, most likely for the first time. From what we learn from his words, it would seem that the well-known interpreter ended up in hospital twice during the filming of the film.

Playing a role is by no means easy. Not only, in fact, you have to carefully and deeply immerse yourself in the role of the character you are interpreting, but you have to be more realistic to him. How many times, let’s face it, have you happened to notice the incredible similarity between the actor and the reference character? Many times, we are sure! It can happen, however, sometimes that the attempt to emulate a certain character also causes rather dramatic consequences. And that’s what happened to the famous actor even before shooting a movie. “He ended up in the hospital twice”, his partner said in a very recent interview. A real drama, so. Let’s find out, however, what happened.

Incredible drama: the actor ends up in hospital twice, what happened

“He was a real fool, a fool”, These are precisely the words that Mila Kunis, wife of Ashton Kutche, revealed during a very recent interview for the show Hot Ones. What happened? As you will recall, in 2013, the famous actor took on the role of Steve Jobs, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple who died in 2011. It is precisely for this reason that to play him great and emulate him perfectly, Kutcher decided to share his same habits: eat only fruit!

Unfortunately, his body hasn’t digested just this type of food at all. And, twice, he was hospitalized urgently. “At a certain point he had come to eat only grapes”, revealed the beautiful Kunis. In short, a real drama for the famous actor. Who, from what we read from the web, would seem to be used to making these ‘head shots’.

Fortunately, everything went great. Let’s imagine, however, that the fright must have been really great!