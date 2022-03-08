Endemic in Colombia: what does it mean that covid is no longer a pandemic? – Health

There is talk about the ‘end of the pandemic’ in several countries, especially when it is announced that the virus will soon pass into an endemic phase in which people will have to adapt to living with it. Currently, Colombia has contemplated declaring covid-19 as endemic.

Epidemiologists consider a disease to be endemic when infection levels are consistent and predictable, unlike the multiple cycles of booms and busts that have been recorded with the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the endemic “It has seasonal behaviors with peaks at certain times of the year and these occur practically every year”.

This means that infections may rise at a specific time, as happens with respiratory diseases in winter.

We currently live with endemic diseases such as HIV, malaria, measles and tuberculosis that continue to cause hundreds of thousands of deaths each year.

However, an endemic disease does not imply that it is milder and Some scientists warn about the danger of relaxing and removing control measures too soon.

“This does not mean that the virus will become a common cold, it still has an impact, but it is less. Those who have more risk factors, as with all diseases, are going to have a greater chance of presenting complications”explains Carlos Álvarez, coordinator of covid studies for Colombia, delegated by the WHO.

The infectologist Carlos Eduardo Pérez agrees with this, who assures that it is likely that in the course of the year the covid-19 pandemic will become an endemic disease, which does not mean in any way that it ceases to be serious or that it is no longer a public health problem, but rather that it becomes a respiratory virus with mortality in special populations and it is for this reason, according to the expert, the Vaccination will be a universal requirement.

An endemic is not necessarily good. And, in any case, it does not imply that the end of the coronavirus will come soon or naturally.

Experts believe that until the ability of the virus to generate new epidemic waves is stopped or the whole world is protected with high numbers of vaccinated, the end will not come. In addition, it must be clear that the pandemic cannot disappear by country either. It must descend on the entire world.

